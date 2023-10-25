Kannur University Result 2023 Announced for UG Programmes; Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
Kannur University Results 2023 are out now. Students who appeared in the semester exams can check out the results on the official website: kannuruniversity.ac.in by entering the login credentials.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 25, 2023 16:31 IST
Kannur University UG Results
Kannur University Result 2023: Kannur University has released the examination results for various undergraduate programmes today: October 25, 2023. Students who appeared in the semester exams can check out the results on the official website: kannuruniversity.ac.in by entering the login credentials.

Kannur University Results 2023 have been announced for BA, BSW, BA TTM, BCom, RTM, and AVH courses. The authorities have published the semester-wise results for regular, supplementary, and improvement examinations. Students can also get the direct links to access results here.

Kannur University UG Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access marksheets is mentioned below:

Particulars

Result Link

2nd Sem BA/BSW/BA TTM C.B.C.S.S -OBE Results Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Exams

Click Here

 

2nd Sem BA/BSW/BA TTM C.B.C.S.S Results Supplementary Exams April 2023

Click Here

 

2nd Sem BCOM/BBA/TTM/RTM/AVH C.B.C.S.S -OBE Results Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Exams

Click Here

 

2nd Sem BCOM/BBA/TTM/RTM/AVH C.B.C.S.S Results Supplementary

Click Here

 

How to Check Kannur University Results 2023?

Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: exam.kannuruniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click on UG/PG results 

Step 3: Choose the preferred result link

Step 4: Submit the registration and aadhar number

Step 5: The Kannur University UG Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: View and download the results

Step 7: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

Details Mentioned on Kannur University Result 2023 Marksheet

Check out the mandatory information written on the scorecard below:

  • Student Name
  • Register Number
  • Date Of Birth
  • UG Course Nam
  • Exam Semester
  • College Name
  • Academic Year
  • Total Marks
  • Obtained Marks
  • Qualifying status

