Kannur University Result 2023 Announced for UG Programmes; Get Direct Link Here

Kannur University Result 2023: Kannur University has released the examination results for various undergraduate programmes today: October 25, 2023. Students who appeared in the semester exams can check out the results on the official website: kannuruniversity.ac.in by entering the login credentials.

Kannur University Results 2023 have been announced for BA, BSW, BA TTM, BCom, RTM, and AVH courses. The authorities have published the semester-wise results for regular, supplementary, and improvement examinations. Students can also get the direct links to access results here.

Kannur University UG Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access marksheets is mentioned below:

Particulars Result Link 2nd Sem BA/BSW/BA TTM C.B.C.S.S -OBE Results Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Exams Click Here 2nd Sem BA/BSW/BA TTM C.B.C.S.S Results Supplementary Exams April 2023 Click Here 2nd Sem BCOM/BBA/TTM/RTM/AVH C.B.C.S.S -OBE Results Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Exams Click Here 2nd Sem BCOM/BBA/TTM/RTM/AVH C.B.C.S.S Results Supplementary Click Here

How to Check Kannur University Results 2023?

Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: exam.kannuruniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click on UG/PG results

Step 3: Choose the preferred result link

Step 4: Submit the registration and aadhar number

Step 5: The Kannur University UG Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: View and download the results

Step 7: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

Details Mentioned on Kannur University Result 2023 Marksheet

Check out the mandatory information written on the scorecard below:

Student Name

Register Number

Date Of Birth

UG Course Nam

Exam Semester

College Name

Academic Year

Total Marks

Obtained Marks

Qualifying status

