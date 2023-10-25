Kannur University Result 2023 Announced for UG Programmes; Get Direct Link Here

Kannur University Result 2023: Kannur University has released the examination results for various undergraduate programmes today: October 25, 2023. Students who appeared in the semester exams can check out the results on the official website: kannuruniversity.ac.in by entering the login credentials.
Kannur University Results 2023 have been announced for BA, BSW, BA TTM, BCom, RTM, and AVH courses. The authorities have published the semester-wise results for regular, supplementary, and improvement examinations. Students can also get the direct links to access results here.
Kannur University UG Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to access marksheets is mentioned below:
|
Particulars
|
Result Link
|
2nd Sem BA/BSW/BA TTM C.B.C.S.S -OBE Results Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Exams
|
|
2nd Sem BA/BSW/BA TTM C.B.C.S.S Results Supplementary Exams April 2023
|
|
2nd Sem BCOM/BBA/TTM/RTM/AVH C.B.C.S.S -OBE Results Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Exams
|
|
2nd Sem BCOM/BBA/TTM/RTM/AVH C.B.C.S.S Results Supplementary
|
How to Check Kannur University Results 2023?
Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to access:
Step 1: Visit the official website: exam.kannuruniversity.ac.in
Step 2: Now, click on UG/PG results
Step 3: Choose the preferred result link
Step 4: Submit the registration and aadhar number
Step 5: The Kannur University UG Result 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 6: View and download the results
Step 7: Keep a hardcopy for future reference
Details Mentioned on Kannur University Result 2023 Marksheet
Check out the mandatory information written on the scorecard below:
- Student Name
- Register Number
- Date Of Birth
- UG Course Nam
- Exam Semester
- College Name
- Academic Year
- Total Marks
- Obtained Marks
- Qualifying status
Also Read: CAT Admit Card 2023: Release Date, Hall Ticket Correction and Check Other Doubts