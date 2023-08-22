Karnataka CM to Distribute Laptops to SC/ST Students in State Universities; Check Details

Karnataka CM Laptop Distribution: State Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed the officials to begin taking steps for giving out laptops to students who belong to Scheduled Caste and tribe communities and are currently pursuing education at state universities.

The move was decided during a meeting attended by the vice-chancellors of state govt. Affiliated universities and senior officials from higher education dept.

CM Siddaramaiah Allocates Rs 230 Crore to Provide Laptops to University Students

Siddaramaiah instructed P Manivannan, the Social Welfare Department's Principal Secretary, to set aside Rs 230 crore for this project during the meeting. The goal is to guarantee that students from all communities inside universities have access to laptops.

Only 1,882 of the sanctioned posts are currently filled, leaving the universities to deal with a vacancy rate that is above 50%. The vice-chancellors and other authorities informed the chief minister of the financial burden brought on by paying the salaries of 2,865 guest lecturers out of university funds during the deliberations.

Budget Allocation for Higher Education Not Adequate

"Budget allocation is decreasing while the recurring cost is increasing. How can we expect quality education from this? In addition, in the budget of the higher education department, 88 percent of the grant is used for salaries," says CM on setting up new universities in the state, as reported by ANI.

The chief minister advised Visvesvaraya Technical University to create a curriculum in line with market demands and give priority to adaptive education to improve job chances for engineering graduates.

Also Read: Karnataka PGCET 2023 Application Window Closes Tomorrow; Apply at kea.kar.nic.in











