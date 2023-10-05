Karnataka KMAT Registration 2023 Last Date Extended; Apply Soon at kmatindia.com

Karnataka KMAT Registrations 2023: Karnataka Private Postgraduate Colleges’ Association has extended the last date to apply for the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT). Eligible candidates can now apply till October 25, 2023. They can visit the official website: kmatindia.com for the registration process.

According to the Karnataka KMAT 2023 schedule, after the registration window is closed, the admit card will be made available from November 3, 2023, onwards. The exam is scheduled to be held on November 5, 2023. Check out the complete schedule here.

Karnataka KMAT 2023 Schedule

Candidates can check out the mandatory events below:

Events Dates Karnataka KMAT Registrations 2023 last date October 25, 2023 Mock Test November 1 and 2, 2023 Admit Card Release November 3, 2023 KMAT 2023 Exam Date November 5, 2023

How to Apply for Karnataka KMAT 2023 Exam?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: kmatindia.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the karnataka KMAT registration 2023 link

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

Who Will Accept Karnataka KMAT 2023 Scores?

The MBA/MCA colleges in Bangalore and the rest of Karnataka with moderate fee structures will accept the KMAT 2023 score as admission criteria for All India Candidates and Karnataka Domicile candidates for admission to their flagship MBA/PGDM/MCA programmes in 2023.

Through KMAT 2023, candidates will be granted admission to 189+ AICTE-approved/university-affiliated Management Institutes in Bangalore and Karnataka. KMAT is an All India exam that will be held in more than 10 cities in Bangalore Karnataka and across the country. It is open to candidates from all parts of India and Abroad.

