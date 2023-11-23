Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 Out At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Download Scorecard PDF

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Result: The Karnataka Examination Authority announced the Karnataka PGCET 2023 results on November 22, 2023. Candidates eagerly waiting for the announcement of the KEA PGCET results can visit the official website to check their results and download the scorecard.

The Karnataka PGCET entrance exam was conducted on September 23 and 24, 2023. The examination authority recently closed the window for students to make changes in their application details before the announcement of the PGCET 2023 results. Candidates who have appeared for the PGCET 2023 exams can now visit the official website to check their entrance results

The link for students to check the PGCET 2023 results is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Students eagerly waiting for the announcement of the results can also click on the direct link given below to check the results.

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Result MTech - Click Here

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Result MCA - Click Here

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Result MBA - Click Here

How to Check Karnataka PGCET 2023 Result

The Karnataka PGCET 2023 result is available on the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority. Students can follow the steps provided below to check the entrance results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority

Step 2: Click on the Karnataka PGCET 2023 result link

Step 3: Enter the registration number in the link given

Step 4: The PGCET results will be displayed

Step 5: Download the Karnataka PGCET result for further reference

What After Karnataka PGCET Results

After the PGCET entrance results are announced, students who have cleared the exams with the minimum required marks will be eligible to apply for the counselling procedure. The PGCET 2023 counselling schedule is expected to be announced shortly after the announcement of the results. Students who have appeared for the exams are advised to keep visiting the official website for further details.