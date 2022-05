Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2022: When will be Karnataka class 10th result declared? Know Date and Time Here

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2022 Date: As per the recent updates, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the Karnataka SSLC or Class 10th result tomorrow, 19th May at 12.30 PM. the Primary and Secondary School Education Minister BC Nagesh confirmed the SSLC result 2022 Karnataka date and time on Twitter.

The KSEEB 10th result 2022 will be available on the official websites - sslc.karnataka.gov.in. To get the result, students will have to use their registration number and date of birth in the login window. Last year, the state board released the Karnataka SSLC result on 9th August at around 3:45 pm via a press conference attended by Education Minister BC Nagesh.

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2022 Date and Time

Earlier, on 13th May the Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh tweeted the date of announcement of Karnataka 10th Result 2022. He tweeted that, "Karnataka SSLC Exam Results will be announced on May 19th." Check the tweet below

Karnataka SSLC Exam Results will be announced on May 19th.@CMofKarnataka#SSLCresults — B.C Nagesh (@BCNagesh_bjp) May 13, 2022

However, the time was yet to be announced but today the Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh announced the time as well on his Twitter. He tweeted that, "SSLC Result will be published tomorrow at 12.30 pm. The results are available in the schools on the department's website at 1pm - https://karresults.nic.in" Check his tweet below -



How To Check Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2022 Via SMS?

Along with the announcement of time, the minister also shared that the result will be sent via SMS to the registered phone numbers of the students. As per previous year's, to check the Karnataka SSLC result via SMS, students have to type a message in this format - KAR10<space>Roll number and send this message to 56263. Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 will be sent on the same mobile number.

Karnataka SSLC 2022 Statistics

As per media reports, this year, a total of 8,73,846 students from 15,387 schools across Karnataka registered for SSLC exams 2022. Out of them, 4,21,110 were female and 4,52,732 were male students. The Karnataka SSLC exam was held across 3440 centres in the state. The exam was conducted from 28th March to 11th April 2022.

