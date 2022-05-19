Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Results 2022 Declared Highlights: Girls outperformed Boys, 85.63% Pass Percentage, Result Link Live at karresults.nic.in

19 May 01:11 PM Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022 SSLC ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಪ್ರಕಟ.



ಶೇ.85.63ರಷ್ಟು ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಉತ್ತೀರ್ಣ.



ಉತ್ತೀರ್ಣ ಪ್ರಮಾಣ:

ಬಾಲಕಿಯರು- ಶೇ. 90.29

ಬಾಲಕರು- ಶೇ. 81.30.



8,53,436 ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಗೆ ಹಾಜರಾಗಿದ್ದರು.

7,30,881 ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಉತ್ತೀರ್ಣ.



ಪೂರಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ- ಜೂನ್ 27, 2022.#sslcresults — B.C Nagesh (@BCNagesh_bjp) May 19, 2022

19 May 01:15 PM Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: Supplementary Examination The Supplementary Examination for Karnataka SSLC Class 10 2022 will be held on 27 June 2022.

19 May 01:09 PM Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: Grade-wise stats A+ (90-100%): 1,18,875 A (80-89%): 1,82,600 B+ (70-79%): 1,73,528 B (60-69%): 1,43,900 C+ (50-59%): 87,801 C (35-49%): 14,627

19 May 01:03 PM KSEEB Class 10 Result 2022: Gender Wise Data Total Number of Male Students: 4,52,732 Pass Percentage among Boys: 81.30% Total Number of Female Students: 4,21,110 Pass Percentage among Girls: 90.29

19 May 01:00 PM Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Statistics Total Number of Registered Students: 8,53,436

Total Number of Passed Students: 7,30,881

Overall Pass Percentage: 85.63%

19 May 12:48 PM Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: 85.63 percent Pass Percentage 8,53,436 students appeared for the SSLC final exam, of whom 7,30,881 have passed. This year, the pass percentage of the Karnataka Board stands at 85.63%.

19 May 12:42 PM KSEEB Class 10 Result 2022: Keep registration number and DOB handy The students must keep their registration number and DOB handy to check Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022 at https://karresults.nic.in/

19 May 12:37 PM Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: Minimum passing marks The students must score 33% in aggregate and individual subjects while in the theory exams, students must secure 35 marks in each subject to be considered qualified in the class 10 exams.

19 May 12:33 PM Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: Press Conference Underway

19 May 12:30 PM Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022 Declared The wait of over 8 lakh students come to an end as Karnataka Board has announced the KSEEB Class 10 Result 2022 at 12:30 pm today.

19 May 12:24 PM Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: Latest Update

19 May 12:23 PM Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: Prep for Press Meet completed, Edu Min to arrive soon The preparations for a brief press meet and declaration ceremony have been completed. State Education Minister BC Nagesh will soon arrive at the venue to announce the KSEEB Class 10 Result.

19 May 12:00 PM KSEEB Class 10 Result 2022: Preparations for Press Meet Underway Today, the Karnataka Board will announce the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022 at 12:30 pm. The result is to be declared in a press meet today organised by the Board, preparations underway.

19 May 11:48 AM Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: How many students skipped the examination? In 2020-21, 3,249 students skipped the SSLC Karnataka exam, slightly less than from 2018-19, when the number stood at 3739. In 2017-18, 4,203 students did not write Class 10th examinations.

19 May 11:45 AM Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: Alternate Website karresults.nic.in Since sslc.karnataka.gov.in is unresponsive, the students can check their Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022 at karresults.nic.in

19 May 11:33 AM Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: sslc.karnataka.gov.in UNRESPONSIVE Ahead of the declaration of the KSEEB Class 10 Result 2022, the Karnataka Board's official website - sslc.karnataka.gov.in - is unresponsive. The students can alternatively check their Karnataka 10th Result 2022 via https://karresults.nic.in/ Further, the students are also provided with the facility to check their KSEEB Class 10 Result 2022 through SMS.

19 May 11:27 AM 8.73 lakh Students await Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022 8,73,846 students from 15,387 schools across Karnataka had registered for SSLC exams this year. Four are transgender candidates, 4,52,732 male and 4,21,110 female candidates.

19 May 11:14 AM Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: Details Of SSLC Result 2022

19 May 10:50 AM Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: Dedicated helpline number for students and parents Ahead of the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022, the Karnataka Health Department has opened a dedicated helpline to help parents and students deal with anxiety, stress, and depression. The helpline number is 080 46110007. Class 10 SSLC results will be declared tomorrow.



For the first time in history, our Health Department is opening a dedicated helpline for parents and students to deal with any anxiety, stress, and depression.



Call us at 080 46110007@BSBommai @DHFWKA



1/2 pic.twitter.com/YqdT4igMCi — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) May 18, 2022

19 May 10:45 AM Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: What if a students fail to pass KSEEB Class 10 Examination? If the student fails to pass KSEEB Class 10 Examination 2022, they can re-appear in the supplementary examination conducted by the Karnataka Board. KSEEB will soon announce the details regarding the compartmental or supplementary examination.

19 May 10:39 AM Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: How the result landing page looks?

19 May 10:35 AM Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: Previous Year data Last year, the pass percentage for KSEEB Class 10 Result stood at 99.9 per cent, with around 157 students scoring perfect 625/625 marks.

19 May 10:31 AM KSEEB Class 10 Result 2022: Karnataka Board to give 10 percent grace marks The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has decided to give 10% grace marks to the students this year so that a maximum number of students can be declared as passed, as per several media reports. The decision has been taken keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic.

19 May 10:23 AM KSEEB Class 10 Result 2022: What to check in your scorecard? Since Class 10th Result is considered a valid birth proof, students are required to check the spellings of their names, along with other details such as registration number, subjects, total marks and grades.

19 May 10:19 AM Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: How your scorecard will look?

19 May 10:13 AM Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: Credentials to keep handy The students must keep their SSLC Class 10 Board Exam Roll Numbers and Registration Numbers handy as these credentials will be required to log in to the SSLC Result portal.

19 May 10:00 AM KSEEB Class 10 Result 2022: Check important details 1- Karnataka Class 10th result 2022 will be announced on May 19 at 12:30 pm. 2- The students can check their Karnataka SSLC result 2022 through the official website - karresults.nic.in 3- Karnataka SSLC exam 2022 was conducted from March 28 to April 11, 2022. 4- Karnataka SSLC provisional answer key as released on April 12. 5- 8,73,846 students registered for Karnataka SSLC exam 2022.

19 May 09:46 AM KSEEB Class 10 Result 2022: Previous Year's Toppers Toppers’s name Marks Address Sannithi Mahabaleshwara Hegde 625 Sirsi Chirayu 625 Bengaluru Nikhilesh N Murali 625 Bengaluru Dheeraj Reddy M P 625 Mandya Anush A L 625 Dakshina Kannada Tanmayi I P 625 Chikkamagaluru

19 May 09:38 AM How to check Karnataka Class 10 Result 2022 through SMS?

The students who have appeared for Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Examination 2022 will receive their KSEEB Class 10 Result 2022 on their registered phone numbers. All they have to do is head to the messages on their phone and check their results. ನಾಳೆ ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 12.30ಕ್ಕೆ SSLC ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತದೆ.



ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 1 ಗಂಟೆ ಬಳಿಕ ಇಲಾಖೆಯ ವೆಬ್‌ಸೈಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ, ಶಾಲೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಲಭ್ಯ.https://t.co/qP2v5VxzQI



ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು ನೋಂದಾಯಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿರುವ ಫೋನ್ ನಂಬರ್‌ಗಳಿಗೆ SMS ಮೂಲಕ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಕಳುಹಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತದೆ.

ಎಲ್ಲ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಶುಭವಾಗಲಿ.#sslcresults — B.C Nagesh (@BCNagesh_bjp) May 18, 2022

19 May 09:29 AM How to check Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022? 1- Visit the official website of Karnataka Board - karresults.nic.in. 2- Click on Karnataka Board KSEEB SSLC Result 2022 link. 3- Enter credentials and submit. 4- Your result will be displayed on the screen. 5- Check your KSEEB Class 10 Result 2022 and download it. 6- Students are advised to take a printout of the SSLC Class 10 Result 2022 for future reference.

19 May 09:16 AM List of Websites to check KSEEB SSLC Result 2022 To ensure quick, easy and convenient way of checking the Karnataka Class 10 SSLC Results, the board will be publishing the result scorecards online on official websites. After formal declaration at 12:30 PM, students would need to log onto the following websites to get quick access to KSEEB Karnataka 10th Class Results. sslc.karnataka.gov.in

karresults.nic.in

19 May 09:10 AM Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Marksheets and Scorecard Following the declaration of SSLC Result 2022 Karnataka online, the KSEEB will provide the official marksheets and passing certificates for individual students via respective schools. Students are advised to contact their respective schools from where they will be able to collect their individual result scorecards and marksheets.

19 May 08:56 AM Grace Marks Policy for SSLC Results 2022 Karnataka According to the official update, the Karnataka Board has also revised its grace marks policy for the Class 10 Results 2022. For 2022 session, students will be entitled to 10 percent grace marks in total, in order to be declared as passed in the examination. Get complete details here.

19 May 08:41 AM SSLC Result 2022 Karnataka - Passing Marks for Class 10 students With just few hours left for the declaration of Karnataka SSLC Results 2022, one of the major concerns of students would be regarding the passing marks required to qualify in the examination. As per the marking scheme released by KSEEB, a student needs to score a minimum of 35% marks in aggregate and 33 marks in each subject to be declared as passed.

19 May 08:33 AM SSLC Result 2022 Marksheet - Details to be Checked Today at 12:30 PM the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 will be announced and at 1 PM the KSEEB 10th Class Results will be made available to the students online via karresults.nic.in website. The KSEEB SSLC Results will be available to the students as a digital scorecard which will contain important details about the student as well as their performance in the Class 10 Board Exams. While checking the results, it is important for students to verify all the details provided on the Karnataka SSLC Result Scorecard carefully. In case of any discrepancies or errors, the mistakes are to be highlighted to the Karnataka Board through their respective schools. Get Complete Details Here

19 May 08:19 AM Details Required to check SSLC Result 2022 As KSEEB will declare the SSLC Result 2022 for Karnataka Board online on the official website, students will be required to provide some details on the portal in order to access their individual result scorecard. To obtain the KSEEB Class 10 Result Digital Scorecard, students will be required to entire their exam roll number and other details that are asked on the website. In all likelihood, the details required to check SSLC Class 10 Karnataka Results will be mentioned on their hall ticket and therefore, students should keep it handy before they start checking their results online. Get Complete Details Here.

19 May 08:02 AM SSLC Results Karnataka to be Available via SMS on Registered Mobile Number Along with making the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 available to the students online via the official websites - karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in; the board has also made special provisions to make it available to the students via SMS service as well. According to the details shared by Education Minister BC Nagesh, SSLC Karnataka results will also be sent as an SMS to the students on their registered phone numbers.

19 May 07:46 AM Press Meet at 12:30 PM, Result Checking Link to be Live at 1PM According to the details shared by the KSEEB Officials, the board is organizing a brief declaration ceremony for SSLC Result 2022 Karnataka Board. The ceremony will be graced by State Education Minister BC Nagesh who will be joined by other senior officials from the KSEEB at 12:30 PM. In the press meet, Mr Nagesh will formally declare the Karnataka Class 10 Results for SSLC Exam and also share some key statistical highlights including pass percentage and other performance indicators. After the declaration of KSEEB SSLC Results in the press meet, the result checking link for Class 10 Results will be made available on official website karresults.nic.in.

19 May 07:31 AM Karnataka Health Minister’s Motivational Words for SSLC Students At the launch event of the Karnataka SSLC Result Student Helpline, State Education Minister K Sudhakar motivated students by saying that “Success and failure are part of life and they are like two faces of the same coin. SSLC students expecting results must not lose hope at all costs." He further added that students should not be disheartened because of poor results because it is not the end of the road for them. ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಬರೆದಿರುವ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿನಿಯರಿಗೂ ಶುಭ ಹಾರೈಕೆಗಳು. ತಂದೆ, ತಾಯಿ, ಗುರು ಹಿರಿಯರ ಮಾರ್ಗದರ್ಶನದಲ್ಲಿ ಮುನ್ನಡೆಯಿರಿ.



ಸೋಲು ಗೆಲುವು ಎರಡೂ ಜೀವನದ ಭಾಗ. ಧೃತಿಗೆಡದೆ ಆತ್ಮವಿಶ್ವಾಸದಿಂದ ಮುನ್ನುಗ್ಗಿ. ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶವೇ ಅಂತ್ಯವಲ್ಲ, ನಿರ್ಣಾಯಕವಲ್ಲ.@BSBommai @DHFWKA @NIMHANS_BLR — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) May 18, 2022

19 May 07:17 AM Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Helpline for Students Ahead of the KSEEB SSLC Result 2022 being declared today, the Karnataka State Government has launched a dedicated helpline to help students manage their mental stress and anxiety. The tele-helpline has been launched for nearly 8 lakh students who are currently awaiting the declaration of SSLC (Class 10) Result 2022 for Karnataka Board and can be reached at 080-46110007. Class 10 SSLC results will be declared tomorrow.



For the first time in history, our Health Department is opening a dedicated helpline for parents and students to deal with any anxiety, stress, and depression.



Call us at 080 46110007@BSBommai @DHFWKA



1/2 pic.twitter.com/YqdT4igMCi — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) May 18, 2022

19 May 07:01 AM Education Minister to Declare SSLC Result 2022 Karnataka According to local media reports, the KSEEB has organized a declaration ceremony cum press meet for the announcement of Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 today afternoon. State Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh will grace the ceremony as chief guest. Mr Nagesh will formally declare the Karnataka Class 10 Results following which they will be made available to the students online.

19 May 06:51 AM Karnataka SSLC Result Date and Time State Education Minister BC Nagesh has confirmed SSLC Result 2022 Date and Time on Twitter. ನಾಳೆ ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 12.30ಕ್ಕೆ SSLC ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತದೆ.



ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 1 ಗಂಟೆ ಬಳಿಕ ಇಲಾಖೆಯ ವೆಬ್‌ಸೈಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ, ಶಾಲೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಲಭ್ಯ.https://t.co/qP2v5VxzQI



ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು ನೋಂದಾಯಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿರುವ ಫೋನ್ ನಂಬರ್‌ಗಳಿಗೆ SMS ಮೂಲಕ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಕಳುಹಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತದೆ.

ಎಲ್ಲ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಶುಭವಾಗಲಿ.#sslcresults — B.C Nagesh (@BCNagesh_bjp) May 18, 2022

19 May 06:46 AM KSEEB Class 10 Result 2022 Time While the Karnataka Class 10 Result 2022 Date was announced by the state government in advance, it is to be noted that the KSEEB Class 10 Result Time was not announced until yesterday. Education Minister BC Nagesh took to twitter to announce the confirmed time for the KSEEB Class 10 Result 2022 as 12:30 PM. This means that today afternoon at 12:30 PM, the Board will formally hold a press meet to declare the KSEEB Result 2022 following which SSLC Result 2022 Checking link will be made available online on official website - karresults.nic.in.