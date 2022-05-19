Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Results 2022 Declared Highlights: Girls outperformed Boys, 85.63% Pass Percentage, Result Link Live at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022, KSEEB Class 10 Result Highlights: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared the KSEEB Class 10 Result at 12:30 pm, ending the wait of over 8 lakh students. The Result link for the KSEEB Class 10 Result is now live on the official websites of the Karnataka Board - karresults.nic.in. The SSLC Class 10 Result 2022 was announced by the Karnataka State Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh in a brief press conference and SSC Result 2022 declaration ceremony in the presence of other senior officials of the Karnataka Education Department and the Karnataka Board. The students who have appeared for the SSLC examination can check their Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022 through the official websites - karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in. If the official website(s) faces a technical glitch, the students can check their SSLC Results 2022 via SMS from their registered mobile numbers.
8,53,436 students attended the examination out of which 7,30,881 students passed the exam. The overall pass percentage is 85.63 per cent for Karnataka SSLC result 2022. This year girls fared better than boys with a 90.29% pass percentage. The pass percentage for boys stands at 81.30%.
19 May 01:11 PMKarnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022
SSLC ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಪ್ರಕಟ.— B.C Nagesh (@BCNagesh_bjp) May 19, 2022
ಶೇ.85.63ರಷ್ಟು ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಉತ್ತೀರ್ಣ.
ಉತ್ತೀರ್ಣ ಪ್ರಮಾಣ:
ಬಾಲಕಿಯರು- ಶೇ. 90.29
ಬಾಲಕರು- ಶೇ. 81.30.
8,53,436 ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಗೆ ಹಾಜರಾಗಿದ್ದರು.
7,30,881 ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಉತ್ತೀರ್ಣ.
ಪೂರಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ- ಜೂನ್ 27, 2022.#sslcresults
19 May 01:15 PMKarnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: Supplementary Examination
The Supplementary Examination for Karnataka SSLC Class 10 2022 will be held on 27 June 2022.
19 May 01:09 PMKarnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: Grade-wise stats
A+ (90-100%): 1,18,875
A (80-89%): 1,82,600
B+ (70-79%): 1,73,528
B (60-69%): 1,43,900
C+ (50-59%): 87,801
C (35-49%): 14,627
19 May 01:03 PMKSEEB Class 10 Result 2022: Gender Wise Data
Total Number of Male Students: 4,52,732
Pass Percentage among Boys: 81.30%
Total Number of Female Students: 4,21,110
Pass Percentage among Girls: 90.29
19 May 01:00 PMKarnataka SSLC Result 2022 Statistics
Total Number of Registered Students: 8,53,436
Total Number of Passed Students: 7,30,881
Overall Pass Percentage: 85.63%
19 May 12:48 PMKarnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: 85.63 percent Pass Percentage
8,53,436 students appeared for the SSLC final exam, of whom 7,30,881 have passed. This year, the pass percentage of the Karnataka Board stands at 85.63%.
19 May 12:42 PMKSEEB Class 10 Result 2022: Keep registration number and DOB handy
The students must keep their registration number and DOB handy to check Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022 at https://karresults.nic.in/
19 May 12:37 PMKarnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: Minimum passing marks
The students must score 33% in aggregate and individual subjects while in the theory exams, students must secure 35 marks in each subject to be considered qualified in the class 10 exams.
19 May 12:33 PMKarnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: Press Conference Underway
19 May 12:30 PMKarnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022 Declared
The wait of over 8 lakh students come to an end as Karnataka Board has announced the KSEEB Class 10 Result 2022 at 12:30 pm today.
19 May 12:24 PMKarnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: Latest Update
19 May 12:23 PMKarnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: Prep for Press Meet completed, Edu Min to arrive soon
The preparations for a brief press meet and declaration ceremony have been completed. State Education Minister BC Nagesh will soon arrive at the venue to announce the KSEEB Class 10 Result.
19 May 12:00 PMKSEEB Class 10 Result 2022: Preparations for Press Meet Underway
Today, the Karnataka Board will announce the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022 at 12:30 pm. The result is to be declared in a press meet today organised by the Board, preparations underway.
19 May 11:48 AMKarnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: How many students skipped the examination?
In 2020-21, 3,249 students skipped the SSLC Karnataka exam, slightly less than from 2018-19, when the number stood at 3739. In 2017-18, 4,203 students did not write Class 10th examinations.
19 May 11:45 AMKarnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: Alternate Website karresults.nic.in
Since sslc.karnataka.gov.in is unresponsive, the students can check their Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022 at karresults.nic.in
19 May 11:33 AMKarnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: sslc.karnataka.gov.in UNRESPONSIVE
Ahead of the declaration of the KSEEB Class 10 Result 2022, the Karnataka Board's official website - sslc.karnataka.gov.in - is unresponsive. The students can alternatively check their Karnataka 10th Result 2022 via https://karresults.nic.in/
Further, the students are also provided with the facility to check their KSEEB Class 10 Result 2022 through SMS.
19 May 11:27 AM8.73 lakh Students await Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022
8,73,846 students from 15,387 schools across Karnataka had registered for SSLC exams this year. Four are transgender candidates, 4,52,732 male and 4,21,110 female candidates.
19 May 11:14 AMKarnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: Details Of SSLC Result 2022
19 May 10:50 AMKarnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: Dedicated helpline number for students and parents
Ahead of the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022, the Karnataka Health Department has opened a dedicated helpline to help parents and students deal with anxiety, stress, and depression. The helpline number is 080 46110007.
19 May 10:45 AMKarnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: What if a students fail to pass KSEEB Class 10 Examination?
If the student fails to pass KSEEB Class 10 Examination 2022, they can re-appear in the supplementary examination conducted by the Karnataka Board. KSEEB will soon announce the details regarding the compartmental or supplementary examination.
19 May 10:39 AMKarnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: How the result landing page looks?
19 May 10:35 AMKarnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: Previous Year data
Last year, the pass percentage for KSEEB Class 10 Result stood at 99.9 per cent, with around 157 students scoring perfect 625/625 marks.
19 May 10:31 AMKSEEB Class 10 Result 2022: Karnataka Board to give 10 percent grace marks
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has decided to give 10% grace marks to the students this year so that a maximum number of students can be declared as passed, as per several media reports. The decision has been taken keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic.
19 May 10:23 AMKSEEB Class 10 Result 2022: What to check in your scorecard?
Since Class 10th Result is considered a valid birth proof, students are required to check the spellings of their names, along with other details such as registration number, subjects, total marks and grades.
19 May 10:19 AMKarnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: How your scorecard will look?
19 May 10:13 AMKarnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: Credentials to keep handy
The students must keep their SSLC Class 10 Board Exam Roll Numbers and Registration Numbers handy as these credentials will be required to log in to the SSLC Result portal.
19 May 10:00 AMKSEEB Class 10 Result 2022: Check important details
1- Karnataka Class 10th result 2022 will be announced on May 19 at 12:30 pm.
2- The students can check their Karnataka SSLC result 2022 through the official website - karresults.nic.in
3- Karnataka SSLC exam 2022 was conducted from March 28 to April 11, 2022.
4- Karnataka SSLC provisional answer key as released on April 12.
5- 8,73,846 students registered for Karnataka SSLC exam 2022.
19 May 09:46 AMKSEEB Class 10 Result 2022: Previous Year's Toppers
|
Toppers’s name
|
Marks
|
Address
|
Sannithi Mahabaleshwara Hegde
|
625
|
Sirsi
|
Chirayu
|
625
|
Bengaluru
|
Nikhilesh N Murali
|
625
|
Bengaluru
|
Dheeraj Reddy M P
|
625
|
Mandya
|
Anush A L
|
625
|
Dakshina Kannada
|
Tanmayi I P
|
625
|
Chikkamagaluru
19 May 09:38 AMHow to check Karnataka Class 10 Result 2022 through SMS?
The students who have appeared for Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Examination 2022 will receive their KSEEB Class 10 Result 2022 on their registered phone numbers. All they have to do is head to the messages on their phone and check their results.
19 May 09:29 AMHow to check Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022?
1- Visit the official website of Karnataka Board - karresults.nic.in.
2- Click on Karnataka Board KSEEB SSLC Result 2022 link.
3- Enter credentials and submit.
4- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
5- Check your KSEEB Class 10 Result 2022 and download it.
6- Students are advised to take a printout of the SSLC Class 10 Result 2022 for future reference.
19 May 09:16 AMList of Websites to check KSEEB SSLC Result 2022
To ensure quick, easy and convenient way of checking the Karnataka Class 10 SSLC Results, the board will be publishing the result scorecards online on official websites. After formal declaration at 12:30 PM, students would need to log onto the following websites to get quick access to KSEEB Karnataka 10th Class Results.
19 May 09:10 AMKarnataka SSLC Result 2022 Marksheets and Scorecard
Following the declaration of SSLC Result 2022 Karnataka online, the KSEEB will provide the official marksheets and passing certificates for individual students via respective schools. Students are advised to contact their respective schools from where they will be able to collect their individual result scorecards and marksheets.
19 May 08:56 AMGrace Marks Policy for SSLC Results 2022 Karnataka
According to the official update, the Karnataka Board has also revised its grace marks policy for the Class 10 Results 2022. For 2022 session, students will be entitled to 10 percent grace marks in total, in order to be declared as passed in the examination.
19 May 08:41 AMSSLC Result 2022 Karnataka - Passing Marks for Class 10 students
With just few hours left for the declaration of Karnataka SSLC Results 2022, one of the major concerns of students would be regarding the passing marks required to qualify in the examination. As per the marking scheme released by KSEEB, a student needs to score a minimum of 35% marks in aggregate and 33 marks in each subject to be declared as passed.
19 May 08:33 AMSSLC Result 2022 Marksheet - Details to be Checked
Today at 12:30 PM the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 will be announced and at 1 PM the KSEEB 10th Class Results will be made available to the students online via karresults.nic.in website. The KSEEB SSLC Results will be available to the students as a digital scorecard which will contain important details about the student as well as their performance in the Class 10 Board Exams. While checking the results, it is important for students to verify all the details provided on the Karnataka SSLC Result Scorecard carefully. In case of any discrepancies or errors, the mistakes are to be highlighted to the Karnataka Board through their respective schools.
19 May 08:19 AMDetails Required to check SSLC Result 2022
As KSEEB will declare the SSLC Result 2022 for Karnataka Board online on the official website, students will be required to provide some details on the portal in order to access their individual result scorecard. To obtain the KSEEB Class 10 Result Digital Scorecard, students will be required to entire their exam roll number and other details that are asked on the website. In all likelihood, the details required to check SSLC Class 10 Karnataka Results will be mentioned on their hall ticket and therefore, students should keep it handy before they start checking their results online.
19 May 08:02 AMSSLC Results Karnataka to be Available via SMS on Registered Mobile Number
Along with making the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 available to the students online via the official websites - karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in; the board has also made special provisions to make it available to the students via SMS service as well. According to the details shared by Education Minister BC Nagesh, SSLC Karnataka results will also be sent as an SMS to the students on their registered phone numbers.
19 May 07:46 AMPress Meet at 12:30 PM, Result Checking Link to be Live at 1PM
According to the details shared by the KSEEB Officials, the board is organizing a brief declaration ceremony for SSLC Result 2022 Karnataka Board. The ceremony will be graced by State Education Minister BC Nagesh who will be joined by other senior officials from the KSEEB at 12:30 PM. In the press meet, Mr Nagesh will formally declare the Karnataka Class 10 Results for SSLC Exam and also share some key statistical highlights including pass percentage and other performance indicators. After the declaration of KSEEB SSLC Results in the press meet, the result checking link for Class 10 Results will be made available on official website karresults.nic.in.
19 May 07:31 AMKarnataka Health Minister’s Motivational Words for SSLC Students
At the launch event of the Karnataka SSLC Result Student Helpline, State Education Minister K Sudhakar motivated students by saying that “Success and failure are part of life and they are like two faces of the same coin. SSLC students expecting results must not lose hope at all costs." He further added that students should not be disheartened because of poor results because it is not the end of the road for them.
ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಬರೆದಿರುವ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿನಿಯರಿಗೂ ಶುಭ ಹಾರೈಕೆಗಳು. ತಂದೆ, ತಾಯಿ, ಗುರು ಹಿರಿಯರ ಮಾರ್ಗದರ್ಶನದಲ್ಲಿ ಮುನ್ನಡೆಯಿರಿ.— Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) May 18, 2022
ಸೋಲು ಗೆಲುವು ಎರಡೂ ಜೀವನದ ಭಾಗ. ಧೃತಿಗೆಡದೆ ಆತ್ಮವಿಶ್ವಾಸದಿಂದ ಮುನ್ನುಗ್ಗಿ. ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶವೇ ಅಂತ್ಯವಲ್ಲ, ನಿರ್ಣಾಯಕವಲ್ಲ.@BSBommai @DHFWKA @NIMHANS_BLR
19 May 07:17 AMKarnataka SSLC Result 2022 Helpline for Students
Ahead of the KSEEB SSLC Result 2022 being declared today, the Karnataka State Government has launched a dedicated helpline to help students manage their mental stress and anxiety. The tele-helpline has been launched for nearly 8 lakh students who are currently awaiting the declaration of SSLC (Class 10) Result 2022 for Karnataka Board and can be reached at 080-46110007.
Class 10 SSLC results will be declared tomorrow.— Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) May 18, 2022
For the first time in history, our Health Department is opening a dedicated helpline for parents and students to deal with any anxiety, stress, and depression.
Call us at 080 46110007@BSBommai @DHFWKA
1/2 pic.twitter.com/YqdT4igMCi
19 May 07:01 AMEducation Minister to Declare SSLC Result 2022 Karnataka
According to local media reports, the KSEEB has organized a declaration ceremony cum press meet for the announcement of Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 today afternoon. State Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh will grace the ceremony as chief guest. Mr Nagesh will formally declare the Karnataka Class 10 Results following which they will be made available to the students online.
19 May 06:51 AMKarnataka SSLC Result Date and Time
State Education Minister BC Nagesh has confirmed SSLC Result 2022 Date and Time on Twitter.
ನಾಳೆ ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 12.30ಕ್ಕೆ SSLC ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತದೆ.— B.C Nagesh (@BCNagesh_bjp) May 18, 2022
ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 1 ಗಂಟೆ ಬಳಿಕ ಇಲಾಖೆಯ ವೆಬ್ಸೈಟ್ನಲ್ಲಿ, ಶಾಲೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಲಭ್ಯ.https://t.co/qP2v5VxzQI
ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು ನೋಂದಾಯಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿರುವ ಫೋನ್ ನಂಬರ್ಗಳಿಗೆ SMS ಮೂಲಕ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಕಳುಹಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತದೆ.
ಎಲ್ಲ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಶುಭವಾಗಲಿ.#sslcresults
19 May 06:46 AMKSEEB Class 10 Result 2022 Time
While the Karnataka Class 10 Result 2022 Date was announced by the state government in advance, it is to be noted that the KSEEB Class 10 Result Time was not announced until yesterday. Education Minister BC Nagesh took to twitter to announce the confirmed time for the KSEEB Class 10 Result 2022 as 12:30 PM. This means that today afternoon at 12:30 PM, the Board will formally hold a press meet to declare the KSEEB Result 2022 following which SSLC Result 2022 Checking link will be made available online on official website - karresults.nic.in.
19 May 06:32 AMKarnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022 Date and Time
Since the completion of SSLC Exam 2022 of Karnataka Board, Class 10 students have been eagerly awaiting the declaration of Karnataka 10th Results 2022. Last week, State Education Minister BC Nagesh confirmed that the SSLC Results 2022 Karnataka Board will be declared on 19th May 2022 - Thursday. The declaration of KSEEB SSLC Result 2022 Date came as a major for students.