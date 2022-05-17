Karnataka SSLC Results 2022: Get details required to check KSEEB 10th Results 2022 Here

KSEEB 10th Results 2022: Karnataka Board Class 10 (SSLC) Results 2022 are expected to be announced by the officials on May 19, 2022. The board will be releasing the results for the class 10 students who appeared for the exams which were conducted from March 28 to April 11, 2022.

The exact time for the declaration of the KSEEB 2022 Class 10 Results 2022 is yet to be announced by the board officials. As per the information provided, the results of the Karnataka Class 10 students will first be announced through an official press conference after which the direct link to check the results will be announced on the official website of Karnataka Board.

Students will be able to check their Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 through the link available on the official website of Karnataka Board. Candidates will be able to check the Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 by entering the KSEEB 2022 class 10 Registration number in the result link provided. Students can check below the details to be kept in hand when checking the Karnataka board results.

Where to check Karnataka Results 2022.

Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 will be made available on the official website of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board. Candidates can visit the website link - sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in to check their KSEEB 10th Results 2022. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link here to check their KSEEB 10th Results 2022.

What to keep in hand when checking KSEEB 10th Result 2022

Candidates when checking the KSEEB 2022 exam results must make sure that they keep with them their Karnataka SSLC Admit Card 2022. To check the KSEEB 10th results 2022 students are required to enter the Registrations/ Roll number which is mentioned in the admit card.

How to check KSEEB 10th Results 2022

Karnataka Board class 10 Results 2022 will be available on the official website of Karnataka Board. Candidates will be able to check the Karnataka Board 10th Results 2022 by entering the Karnataka 10th Registration number mentioned in the admit card on the result link provided on the website.

Students will be provided with the result sheet which will include the KSEEB 10th marks secured in each subject, grade, total marks secured and the qualifying status of the candidates.

Karnataka 10th Results 2022 Previous year statistics

According to the statistics provided by the board officials, a total of 3,75,784 students appeared for the examinations out of which 187424 were boys and 188360 were girls. Candidates can check the complete numbers below.

PERCENTAGE WISE STUDENT COUNT (REGULAR FRESHER) BOYS GIRLS TOTAL PERCENTAGE 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 100-90% 59650 13742 69279 23715 128929 37457 90-80% 127774 40674 119081 62561 246855 103235 TOTAL 187424 54416 188360 86276 375784 140692



