SSLC Result 2022 Live: Karnataka Class 10th Result Date and Time Confirmed, Edu Min to Announce Results at 12:30

18 May 01:20 PM Check Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022 Statistics This year, a total of 8,73,846 students from 15,387 schools across Karnataka registered for SSLC exams 2022. Out of them, 4,21,110 female and 4,52,732 were male candidates. The Karnataka SSLC examination was held across 3440 centres in the state. The Karnataka SSLC exam 2022 was conducted from March 28 to April 11, 2022.

18 May 01:08 PM Karnataka SSLC 2022 Time Confirmed! As per media reports, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, KSEEB will release the Karnataka SSLC result 2022 tomorrow at 12.30 PM in online mode. The Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh confirmed the time on Twitter.

ನಾಳೆ ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 12.30ಕ್ಕೆ SSLC ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತದೆ.



ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 1 ಗಂಟೆ ಬಳಿಕ ಇಲಾಖೆಯ ವೆಬ್‌ಸೈಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ, ಶಾಲೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಲಭ್ಯ.https://t.co/qP2v5VxzQI



ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು ನೋಂದಾಯಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿರುವ ಫೋನ್ ನಂಬರ್‌ಗಳಿಗೆ SMS ಮೂಲಕ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಕಳುಹಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತದೆ.

ಎಲ್ಲ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಶುಭವಾಗಲಿ.#sslcresults — B.C Nagesh (@BCNagesh_bjp) May 18, 2022

18 May 12:55 PM Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Releasing on 19 May Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will be releasing the Karnataka SSLC result 2022 tomorrow - 19th May 2022. The SSLC result 2022 date was confirmed by the Education Minister last week through a tweet. Last year, the board released the KSEEB 10th result 2021 at 3:30 PM. Hence, it is expected to be out around 3 to 4 PM.

18 May 12:40 PM Grace Marking in Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 As per media reports, KSEEB is likely to give extra grace marks this year. The decision has been taken due to the learning loss and the prevailing pandemic situation. Officials have reportedly shared that the board has decided to retain the 10 per cent grace marks for the Karnataka Class 10 exams 2022. The media report further stated that the grace marks will be given to any three subjects.

18 May 12:30 PM How to check Karnataka SSLC 2022 result? To check the SSLC Karnataka result, students will have to follow the steps provided below - Go to the official website - karresults.nic.in.

On the home page click on the link ‘Karnataka SSLC result 2022.’

A login window will appear on the screen, enter the asked credentials and submit it.

Karnataka 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen. Once available, students can download the KSEEB 10th result and save it for future references.

18 May 12:15 PM Karnataka Class 10 Result Past Percentage In 2021, the class 10th exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 and the Karnataka SSLC result 2022 was declared only on the basis of internal assessment. Therefore, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 99.99%. However, in 2018 and 2019, the pass percentage was reported at 75.53% and 73.70%. Going as per the past year's trends, for 2022 session as well, the overall pass percentage for Karnataka Class 10/SSLC Result is likely to be between 71 to 76%.

18 May 12:00 PM Karnataka SSLC Passing Marks As per the marking scheme released by KSEEB, a student has to secure minimum of 35% marks in aggregate as well as in each subject in order to be declared as passed in the Karnataka SSLC exam result 2022. Those who could secure the minimum marks and fail in the exam will have to repeat the entire year and re-appear for the exam next year. Also Read: Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 On 19th May: Know Passing Marks, Last Year’s Pass Percentage Here

18 May 11:45 AM Where To Check KSEEB 10th Result 2022 Once the result of Karnataka class 10th are announced, students will be able to check the same in online mode. To download the SSLC result 2022, they will have to visit the official websites - sslc.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in. Students may note that the KSEEB website kseeb.kar.nic.in has been changed to sslc.karnataka.gov.in. It is the same website now.

18 May 11:35 AM Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Merit List This year, along with the Karnataka class 10th result 2022, the authorities will also release the merit list for the students. Last year, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Karnataka Board did not announce the merit list, so no toppers list or merit list were released after the SSLC exam. However, in 2020, the board announced the merit list, and six students obtained the top position.

18 May 11:25 AM Over 8 lakh Students Appeared for Karnataka SSLC 2022 As per media reports, more than 8 lakh students have reportedly appeared for the SSLC Exams 2022 this year. The class 10th examination was conducted in offline mode and in subjective form. Students will be able to check their Karnataka SSLC result 2022 on the official websites - sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in, once released.

18 May 11:18 AM Details required to check KSEEB 10th Results 2022 Once the result is announced, candidates can check and download the KSEEB 2022 exam results by using the - Registrations/ Roll number which is mentioned in the admit card. Therefore, students must make sure that they keep their Karnataka SSLC admit card 2022 with them. The class 10 results will be available on the official website of the Karnataka Board. Also Read: Karnataka SSLC Results 2022: Know Details required to check KSEEB 10th Results 2022

18 May 11:08 AM Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Date and Time Earlier, on 13th May, the Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh announced the date for declaration of Karnataka 10th result on Twitter. However, the authorities are yet to confirm the time for the announcement of KSEEB 10th result 2022. ಮೇ 19ರಂದು ಎಸ್‌ಎಸ್‌ಎಲ್‌ಸಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತದೆ.



Karnataka SSLC Exam Results will be announced on May 19th.@CMofKarnataka#SSLCresults — B.C Nagesh (@BCNagesh_bjp) May 13, 2022