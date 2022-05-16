Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 On 19th May: Know Passing Marks, Last Year’s Pass Percentage Here

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: 19th May - Thursday, will turn out to be the D-day for nearly 8 lakh students who have been waiting for the declaration of Karnataka SSLC Result 2022. As per the official update, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Result or KSEEB Class 10 results 2022 will be announced on Thursday for nearly 8 lakh students.

The SSLC Result 2022 Karnataka Board will be declared online and published as a digital scorecard online via the official websites - karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in. Alternatively, a direct link to check Karnataka Class 10 Result 2022 is also provided below, which will be activated on result day and from where students will be able to check their SSLC Results 2022 Karnataka very easily:

Check Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

SSLC Result 2022 Karnataka - Minimum Passing Marks

With the Karnataka 10th Result 2022 date confirmed by the State Education Minister BC Nagesh, many students are now worried about, if they will be able to pass or clear the examination or not. To ease their burden and clear the air around the minimum qualifying criteria for SSLC Exam 2022 Karnataka, we have provided minimum passing marks for the same here.

As per the marking policy and scheme released by KSEEB, a student needs to score minimum of 35% marks in aggregate as well as in each subject in order to be declared as passed in Karnataka SSLC Result 2022. Students who do not qualify in the March-April session of Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022 by a very less margin and in 1-2 subjects will be put into compartmental result category. Such students will be allowed to re-appear for the Karnataka SSLC Compartmental Exam 2022 which is likely to be held in last week of June 2022. For students who have been put in failed category, the only way to qualify would be to repeat the entire year and re-appear for the exam next year.

Karnataka Class 10 Result Past Percentage Trends

Another important aspect on which Karnataka Class 10 students should keep an eye ahead of the SSLC Result 2022 are announced is the overall pass percentage secured in the last few years. The overall pass percentage for Karnataka SSLC Result indicates the difficulty level of the exam and general trend of how many students manage to qualify the same.

In 2021, the Class 10 Exams were cancelled due to the pandemic and the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 were announced only on the basis of internal assessment. Because of the unique evaluation formula, the overall pass percentage stood at 99.99%. However, in the years prior to this, i.e., 2018 and 2019; the pass percentage was reported at 75.53% and 73.70%. In line with this, for 2022 session as well, the overall pass percentage for Karnataka Class 10/SSLC Result is likely to be beteen 71 to 76%.

Also Read: Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Date Confirmed: KSEEB to declare Class 10 Results on 19th May at karresults.nic.in