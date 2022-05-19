Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Get List of Websites to Check Karnataka Class 10 Result Link here

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Result 2022: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the result of the Karnataka SSLC result 2022 today on 19th May. This year around 8 lakh students appeared for the exam. They can check their KSEEB 10th result on these websites - sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. To check the result, students will have to enter their registration number and date of birth in the login window.

The online Karnataka 10th result 2022 will be provisional in nature. Students need to collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools after a few days of the declaration result. Last year, the Karnataka exam result was released on 9th August 2021 at 3:30 pm.

Where To Check the Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2022?

To check KSEEB 10th result 2022, students will have to visit the official websites. However, due to heavy rush, there might be chances that the official website of the Karnataka board might not work. In that case, students can check their SSLC Karnataka result at these websites -

sslc.karnataka.gov.in

karresults.nic.in

How To Check Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Via SMS?

Along with the announcement of the time, the minister also shared that the result will be sent via SMS to the registered phone numbers of the students. Going as per previous year's, to check the Karnataka SSLC result via SMS, students have to type a message in this format - KAR10<space>Roll number and send this message to 56263. Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 will be sent on the same mobile number.

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Result 2022 Grading System

Marks Grade Percentage 563-625 A+ 90-100 500-562 A 80-90 438-499 B+ 70-80 375-437 B 60-70 313-374 C+ 50-60 219-312 C 35 - 50

What After the Announcement of Karnataka Board SSLC Result 2022?

After the Karnataka SSLC 10th result, has been announced on the official website, all the qualified students will be eligible to apply for the class 11 admissions in stream of their choice - Arts, Science and Commerce. The board will also release the original certificates for the students soon after the results are announced. The board will conduct the re-checking and scrutiny and the compartmental exams for the students who are not satisfied with their marks.

