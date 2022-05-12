Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Important Update: KSEEB to give 10% Grace Mark to Class 10 students, Details Here

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Update: Even as rumours around Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Date continue to trouble students, KSEEB has made an important announce with regards to the same. The Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Update: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) in its latest order has notified that it plans to change the percentage of grace marks which can be awarded to the student for SSLC Result 2022 Karnataka Board. As per the latest update, students will be eligible to get 10 percent grace marks for SSLC Exam 2022.

10% Grace Marks for Karnataka SSLC Result 2022

As per media reports, the Karnataka Secondary Board has decided to increase the percentage of grace marks that can be awarded to a student from 5% to 10%. The decision to allow additional relaxation in terms of SSLC Result 2022 Karnataka Grace Marks has been made in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the remote learning that students had to undergo for a major part of the last year. According to HK Manjunath, President, Karnataka State Government Secondary Schools Assistant Masters Association, if any students needs 3 marks each in three subjects, teachers can now make an exception and award the same from the grace marks kitty. Earlier, this was only possible for up to 5 marks.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Date?

While KSEEB has shared an important update with regards to the grace marks policy which will be followed by the teachers during the evaluation period; but they have been tight-lipped about the SSLC Result 2022 Karnataka Declaration Date. Class 10 students of Karnataka Board have been running from pillar to get authentic and verified news and updates about Karnataka SSLC Result 2022. As of now, media reports have hinted that the SSLC Result 2022 Karnataka Board will be declared by end of May. No specific date or time is available for the same so far. Students should note that as and when the Karnataka Class 10 Result 2022 are announced, they will be made available online on the official website - sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. Alternatively, students will also get access to SSLC Result 2022 Karnataka Board online via karnataka10.jagranjosh.com as well.

