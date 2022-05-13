Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Date Confirmed: KSEEB to declare Class 10 Results on 19th May at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Finally, the KSEEB 10th Result 2022 Declaration Date has been confirmed. As per the latest update, the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 for Class 10 Annual Board Exams will be declared on 19th May 2022. The Karnataka SSLC Results Date has been confirmed by School Education Minister BC Nagesh in a tweet sent out from his official account. In his tweet, Mr Nagesh has confirmed that the Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 will be declared by KSEEB on 19th May 2022 Thursday. The announcement comes as a major relief for the Class 10 students of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, KSEEB, who have been waiting for the declaration of KSEEB SSLC Result 2022 for quite some time.

à²®à³ 19à²°à²à²¦à³ à²à²¸à³‌à²à²¸à³‌à²à²²à³‌à²¸à²¿ à²ªà²°à³à²à³à²·à³à²¯ à²«à²²à²¿à²¤à²¾à²à²¶ à²ªà³à²°à²à²à²¿à²¸à²²à²¾à²à³à²¤à³à²¤à²¦à³.



Karnataka SSLC Exam Results will be announced on May 19th.@CMofKarnataka#SSLCresults — B.C Nagesh (@BCNagesh_bjp) May 13, 2022

Where to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2022?

With the SSLC Result 2022 Karnataka Date Confirmed, the next question on the mind of students would be regarding the checking procedure and availability of the Class 10 Result Scorecard. Class 10 Students from Karnataka Board should note that the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 will be declared online and published in the form of digital scorecards. The KSEEB SSLC Result 2022 will be announced on official websites of the board - karresults.nic.in, sslc.karnataka.gov.in and dipr.karnataka.gov.in. In addition to this, students can also expect to find a direct link to SSLC Result 2022 Karnataka Board on results.jagranjosh.com and karnataka10.jagranjosh.com.

8 Lakh Students Await Karnataka SSLC Result 2022

According to the details shared by the Karnataka Board, a total of 8 lakh students from across the state have appeared for the SSLC Result 2022 Karnataka Board. The KSEEB SSLC Result 2022 being declared on 19th May 2022 is for the exam held in April month in MCQ format. For this year’s SSLC Result of Karnataka Board, the KSEEB has increased the total number of grace marks that are allowed to be given to the students. Earlier, only 5 marks in total could be awarded to the students, which has now been increased to 10 marks. The relaxation has been given in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic situation and the hardships faced by the students.

