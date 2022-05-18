Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Know Details to be Checked on KSEEB Class 10 Result Marksheet / Scorecards

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: With just 24 hours left for the declaration of Karnataka 10th Result 2022 for SSLC Exam, the nervousness and excitement among the students is on the rise. As per the official update, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, KSEEB will declare the SSLC Result 2022 Karnataka on 19th May - Thursday. While the date for the declaration of Karnataka Class 10 Result 2022 has been confirmed, the time for the same is yet to be notified.

As and when the Karnataka SSLC Results are announced they would be first made available to the students online via the official websites - karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in. Alternatively, students can also click on the below given links where direct link and latest news and updates about SSLC Result 2022 Karnataka will be available.

Get Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Latest Updates - Direct Link

SSLC Result 2022 Karnataka: Details to be Checked on Digital Scorecard / Marksheet

As stated above, the KSEEB Class 10 Result 2022 will be published online and made available to the students online in the form of digital scorecards. Students will be able to check their Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 online by logging onto the official website and entering their exam roll number and other details. Upon doing this, students will be provided the digital scorecard which will contain important details about the student as well as their performance in the examination. The Karnataka Class 10 Result mark sheet will contain the following details:

Board Name : KSEEB - Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board

: KSEEB - Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board Exam Name : SSLC Exam 2022

: SSLC Exam 2022 Name of the Student : Should be same as provided on the hall ticket

: Should be same as provided on the hall ticket Exam Registration Number : Should be same as provided on the hall ticket

: Should be same as provided on the hall ticket Subjects and Marks Scored : Subject-wise Maximum Marks and the Marks Secured by the students on the basis of the answers provided in the exam

: Subject-wise Maximum Marks and the Marks Secured by the students on the basis of the answers provided in the exam Total Marks Scored : Total Marks scored by the students across all subjects

: Total Marks scored by the students across all subjects Final Result: This will indicate if the candidate has qualified or passed in the SSLC Exam and if s\he is fit to be promoted to the next grade i.e., PUC 1st Year.

Students should note that most of the generic and personal details provided on the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Mark Sheet will be same as those provided on the hall ticket. In case of any discrepancies or errors in the name, exam roll number or even the subjects appeared for; students are required to reach out to KSEEB through their respective schools to get the same rectified in the final mark sheet.

