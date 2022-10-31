Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023: Datesheet Released at sslc.karnataka.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has released the Karnataka SSLC 2023 Exam Date Sheet. Candidates who will be appearing for the Karnataka Class 10 exams in 2023 can visit the official website of the board to check the exam schedule.

Karnataka Board will be conducting the class 10 examinations in the offline mode across the various exam centres designated. The details regarding the exam centres and the instructions for the exams will be mentioned in the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023 Admit Card which will be released by the officials a few weeks before the exams commence.

Karnataka 10th Exams 2023 Official Schedule - Click Here

As per the exam dates provided, the Karnataka SSLC Exams 2023 will begin on April 1, 2-23, and conclude on April 15, 2023. The exams will be conducted in a single session. While some of the exams will be conducted from 10:30 AM to 1:45 PM, a few of the papers will be conducted from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.

To check the official schedule for the examination candidates can visit the official website - sslc.karnataka.gov.in. The Karnataka SSLC Time table was also shared by Karnataka School Education Minister B.C Nagesh.

According to the details provided on the schedule candidates have tome until November 28, 2022, to check the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023 schedule and raise objections to any. Students can also send their queries regarding the SSLC Schedule to the official email dpikseeb@gmail.com. Students must also note that the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023 schedule is tentative and subject to change.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022

In 2022 Karnataka Board conducted the SSLC Examination from June 27, 2022, and concluded on July 4, 2022. According to data provided by the officials during the declaration of the Karnataka SSLC Results 2022, a total of 8,73,846 students registered for the SSLC Exams from 15,387 schools across Karnataka. Out of these, 4,21,110 were female and 4,52,732 were male candidates. The Karnataka SSLC examination was held across 3440 centres in the state. As per the results declared, the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 85.63%. The pass percentage of boys was 86.34% and the pass percentage of girls was 92.44%.

