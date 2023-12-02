  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Karnataka SSLC Exam Timetable 2024 OUT; Download Class 10 PDF Here

Breaking News

Karnataka SSLC Exam Timetable 2024 OUT; Download Class 10 PDF Here

SSLC Exam Timetable 2024 Karnataka is out now.  Students who are going to appear in the upcoming board exams can download the date sheet on the official website: kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

jagran josh
Updated: Dec 2, 2023 11:51 IST
SSLC Exam Timetable 2024 Karnataka OUT
SSLC Exam Timetable 2024 Karnataka OUT

Karnataka SSLC Exam Time Table 2024: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has published the tentative class 10 exam timetable 2024. Students who are going to appear in the upcoming board exams can download the date sheet on the official website: kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Students can also check out the complete exam schedule here.

According to the Karnataka SSLC exam timetable 2024, the exams will be held from March 2 to 22, 2024. The authorities will administer Karnataka SSLC board exams 2024 for 2 hours and 15 minutes (10.15 am to 1.30 pm). The SSLC timetable 2024 Karnataka PDF also comprises information on subject code, test duration, and maximum marks allocated to a subject.

Karnataka SSLC Exam Time Table 2024

Check out the Karnataka SSLC Board Exam 2024 dates below:

Subject

Exam date

Kannada, Arabic

March 2, 2024

History, Physics

March 4, 2024

Information technology, retail, automobile, healthcare, beauty and wellness

March 5, 2024

Sociology, electronics, computer science

March 6, 2024

Hindi

March 7, 2024

Political science, statistics

March 9, 2024

English

March 11, 2024

Languages

March 12, 2024

Logic, business studies

March 13, 2024

Mathematics, education

March 14, 2024

Geography, Biology

March 16, 2024

Music, psychology, chemistry, basic maths

March 18, 2024

Accountancy, geology, home science, optional Kannada

March 20, 2024

Economics

March 22, 2024

Karnataka SSLC Exam Timetable 2024- DOWNLOAD HERE (PDF File)

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2024 Released!

Meanwhile, the board has also published the exam dates for Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2024. As per the date sheet, the exams will be held from March 2 to March 22, 2024.

Also Read: Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2024 Released; Download Class 12 PDF Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023