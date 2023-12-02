Karnataka SSLC Exam Timetable 2024 OUT; Download Class 10 PDF Here

Karnataka SSLC Exam Time Table 2024: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has published the tentative class 10 exam timetable 2024. Students who are going to appear in the upcoming board exams can download the date sheet on the official website: kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Students can also check out the complete exam schedule here.

According to the Karnataka SSLC exam timetable 2024, the exams will be held from March 2 to 22, 2024. The authorities will administer Karnataka SSLC board exams 2024 for 2 hours and 15 minutes (10.15 am to 1.30 pm). The SSLC timetable 2024 Karnataka PDF also comprises information on subject code, test duration, and maximum marks allocated to a subject.

Karnataka SSLC Exam Time Table 2024

Check out the Karnataka SSLC Board Exam 2024 dates below:

Subject Exam date Kannada, Arabic March 2, 2024 History, Physics March 4, 2024 Information technology, retail, automobile, healthcare, beauty and wellness March 5, 2024 Sociology, electronics, computer science March 6, 2024 Hindi March 7, 2024 Political science, statistics March 9, 2024 English March 11, 2024 Languages March 12, 2024 Logic, business studies March 13, 2024 Mathematics, education March 14, 2024 Geography, Biology March 16, 2024 Music, psychology, chemistry, basic maths March 18, 2024 Accountancy, geology, home science, optional Kannada March 20, 2024 Economics March 22, 2024

Karnataka SSLC Exam Timetable 2024- DOWNLOAD HERE (PDF File)

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2024 Released!

Meanwhile, the board has also published the exam dates for Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2024. As per the date sheet, the exams will be held from March 2 to March 22, 2024.

Also Read: Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2024 Released; Download Class 12 PDF Here