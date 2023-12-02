Karnataka SSLC Exam Timetable 2024 OUT; Download Class 10 PDF Here

Karnataka SSLC Exam Time Table 2024: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has published the tentative class 10 exam timetable 2024. Students who are going to appear in the upcoming board exams can download the date sheet on the official website: kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Students can also check out the complete exam schedule here.
According to the Karnataka SSLC exam timetable 2024, the exams will be held from March 2 to 22, 2024. The authorities will administer Karnataka SSLC board exams 2024 for 2 hours and 15 minutes (10.15 am to 1.30 pm). The SSLC timetable 2024 Karnataka PDF also comprises information on subject code, test duration, and maximum marks allocated to a subject.
Karnataka SSLC Exam Time Table 2024
Check out the Karnataka SSLC Board Exam 2024 dates below:
|
Subject
|
Exam date
|
Kannada, Arabic
|
March 2, 2024
|
History, Physics
|
March 4, 2024
|
Information technology, retail, automobile, healthcare, beauty and wellness
|
March 5, 2024
|
Sociology, electronics, computer science
|
March 6, 2024
|
Hindi
|
March 7, 2024
|
Political science, statistics
|
March 9, 2024
|
English
|
March 11, 2024
|
Languages
|
March 12, 2024
|
Logic, business studies
|
March 13, 2024
|
Mathematics, education
|
March 14, 2024
|
Geography, Biology
|
March 16, 2024
|
Music, psychology, chemistry, basic maths
|
March 18, 2024
|
Accountancy, geology, home science, optional Kannada
|
March 20, 2024
|
Economics
|
March 22, 2024
Karnataka SSLC Exam Timetable 2024- DOWNLOAD HERE (PDF File)
Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2024 Released!
Meanwhile, the board has also published the exam dates for Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2024. As per the date sheet, the exams will be held from March 2 to March 22, 2024.
