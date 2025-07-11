Karnataka Govt to Offer Free Bus Services for Students from LKG to PUC, Check Details Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
As per a recent announcement, the Karnataka State Government will provide free bus services for students from LKG to PUC in Karnataka Public Schools. Check details here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 11, 2025, 14:45 IST
Karnataka Government to offer bus services for students from LKG to PUC
The Karnataka State Government has announced free bus services for students from LKG to PUC in Karnataka Public Schools. The announcement was shared on the social media platform X by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

The move is expected to benefit thousands of students, especially those belonging to economically weaker sections, reducing the burden of travel costs and ensuring attendance in schools. 

The state government will also be releasing further operational details and timelines in the coming weeks.

