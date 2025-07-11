Karnataka Govt to Offer Free Bus Services for Students from LKG to PUC, Check Details Here

The Karnataka State Government has announced free bus services for students from LKG to PUC in Karnataka Public Schools. The announcement was shared on the social media platform X by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

The move is expected to benefit thousands of students, especially those belonging to economically weaker sections, reducing the burden of travel costs and ensuring attendance in schools.

The state government will also be releasing further operational details and timelines in the coming weeks.