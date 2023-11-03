Karnataka UG NEET 2023 AYUSH Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Result Out, Download Provisional List Here

Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the seat allotment result for Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG mop-up round counselling online. Candidates can check their Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy KEA allotment lists at the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
A total of 1,577 candidates have been provisionally offered seats in the mop up round. Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment result has been announced for admission to various undergraduate programmes like BAMS, BUMS, and BHMS.
Karnataka NEET UG AYUSH 2023 Mop Up Seat Allotment Result - Direct Link (Available Now)
How to check Karnataka AYUSH UG NEET Seat Allotment Result 2023 for Mop Up Round?
Candidates who registered for mop up of the KEA NEET UG AYUSH counselling can check the seat allotment list by following the steps given below:
Step 1: Go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on UG NEET 2023 AYUSH Mop-Up Provisional Seat Allotment Result
Step 3: The Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment list will appear on the screen
Step 4: Check rank, college type, course name, name of the college, allotted category, and course fee
Step 5: Save and download the seat allotment list for future reference
What details will be mentioned on the Karnataka UG NEET 2023 Provisional Ayush Mop Up Round Seat Allotment List?
As per the pdf released, the following details will be mentioned on the provisional allotment list:
- Serial Number
- All India Rank
- College Type
- Name of the Medical College Allotted
- Course Name
- Allotted Category
- Course fees
Documents required for Karnataka AYUSH UG NEET Counselling 2023
Candidates can check the list of documents required while going for reporting at the allotted institutes:
- Karnataka AYUSH application form
- Karnataka AYUSH application fee payment receipt
- Two Passport size photographs of the candidate
- NEET admit card
- NEET score card
- SSLC marksheet
- 2nd PUC marksheet
- Candidate’s study certificate
- Caste and income certificate
- Domicile certificate
- Rural study certificate for 10 years of study (for rural quota)
- Parent’s study/domicile/ hometown/ employment / marksheet certificates/ cumulative record
Also Read: AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Allotment Result Tomorrow, Get PDF Details Here