Karnataka UG NEET 2023 AYUSH Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Result Out, Download Provisional List Here

Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the seat allotment result for Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG mop-up round counselling online. Candidates can check their Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy KEA allotment lists at the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.

A total of 1,577 candidates have been provisionally offered seats in the mop up round. Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment result has been announced for admission to various undergraduate programmes like BAMS, BUMS, and BHMS.

How to check Karnataka AYUSH UG NEET Seat Allotment Result 2023 for Mop Up Round?

Candidates who registered for mop up of the KEA NEET UG AYUSH counselling can check the seat allotment list by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on UG NEET 2023 AYUSH Mop-Up Provisional Seat Allotment Result

Step 3: The Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment list will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check rank, college type, course name, name of the college, allotted category, and course fee

Step 5: Save and download the seat allotment list for future reference

What details will be mentioned on the Karnataka UG NEET 2023 Provisional Ayush Mop Up Round Seat Allotment List?

As per the pdf released, the following details will be mentioned on the provisional allotment list:

Serial Number

All India Rank

College Type

Name of the Medical College Allotted

Course Name

Allotted Category

Course fees

Documents required for Karnataka AYUSH UG NEET Counselling 2023

Candidates can check the list of documents required while going for reporting at the allotted institutes:

Karnataka AYUSH application form

Karnataka AYUSH application fee payment receipt

Two Passport size photographs of the candidate

NEET admit card

NEET score card

SSLC marksheet

2nd PUC marksheet

Candidate’s study certificate

Caste and income certificate

Domicile certificate

Rural study certificate for 10 years of study (for rural quota)

Parent’s study/domicile/ hometown/ employment / marksheet certificates/ cumulative record

