KCET 2022 Application Last Date Extended, Apply Till 2 June at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2022: As per the recent updates, Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has again extended the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 online application last date. Now, candidates can fill the application form at the official website till 2nd June. The KCET application form 2022 can be filled at kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates seeking admission through KCET 2022 can fill out the application form.

The application process involves several stages like registration, filling the application form, uploading required documents, fee payment and final submit. On the other hand, candidates who have filled out the application form can also take a printout of it.

KCET Application Form 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

KCET 2022 Important Dates

Date Subject 16th June 2022 Biology and Mathematics 17th June 2022 Physics and Chemistry 18th June 2022 Kannada Language Test

How To Fill KCET Application Form 2022?

To do so, candidates will have to visit the official website and fill out the Karnataka CET 2022 application form. In the latest announcements and click on online application link. Now, login by using login Id/Reg No, password and enter the captcha. Fill in the complete form, upload images and submit the form. While filling up the KCET application form, Candidates belonging to the General/OBC category will have to pay Rs.500 whereas SC/ST and female candidates have to pay Rs.250 and candidates who studied outside Karnataka will have to pay Rs.750 in online mode. Also, in case of any query, candidates can drop a Whatsapp message on 9741388123.

About Karnataka Common Entrance Test

Karnataka Examinations Authority conducts Karnataka Common Entrance Test (UGCET) for admissions to undergraduate courses in Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Veterinary, Pharmacy and Naturopathy & Yoga Professional courses. The entrance exam will be held in two shifts - 10:30 to 11:15 am and 2:30 to 3:50 PM.

Karnataka CET 2022 will be conducted from 16th to 18th June 2022. It is a state-level entrance test conducted as a pen and paper-based test. Qualified candidates will be called up for participating in the counselling process.

