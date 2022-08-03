    KCET 2022 Document verification from August 8, Check details here

    As per reports, the KCET 2022 Document verification process is scheduled to begin from August 8, 2022. Check admission criteria and other details here. 

    Updated: Aug 3, 2022 10:05 IST
    KCET 2022 Admission Schedule
    KCET 2022 Admissions: Karnataka Common Entrance Test Counselling 2022 dates have been announced. According to Media reports, Karnataka Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan has stated that the KCET 2022 Document verification will be conducted from August 8, 2022. The KCET 2022 document verification dates were postponed by the officials.  

    The Karnataka Higher Education Minister via a series of tweets has informed that the class 12 marks of the 2021 CET exam repeaters will not be considered. The minister stated that it is unfair to consider the class 12 marks of the CET repeaters this year.

    As per the information provided, the KCET 2022 Rank will be based on the class 12 and the KCET 2022 entrance marks. The Karnataka Examination Authority has announced its decision of not considering the PUC marks for the CET repeaters for the admissions. The education minister also stated that the CET rankings were based on the CET scores since the Class 12 exams were cancelled and the students were assessed based on alternative criteria.

    Repeaters notification

    When preparing the KCET 2022 Rankings, the class 12 marks of the CBSE and ISC repeaters will be withdrawn. KEA reopened the link for uploading the class 12 marks for the students from CBSE and ISC board. 

    Students who qualify KCET exams will be eligible for admissions to the course of their choice through UGET 2022 Counselling. Seat allotment will be conducted based on document verification and choice filling procedure. 

