KCET 2022 Exam from today, Surveillance in exam centres, Check details here

KCET 2022 Exams: Karnataka Examination Authority will be conducting the KCET 2022 exams today. As per the schedule provided, KCET 2022 exams will conclude on June 18, 2022. KCET 2022 is conducted for the admissions to the Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Veterinary and other technical courses in Karnataka State Colleges.

According to media reports, approximately 2.2 Lakh students will be appearing for the KCET 2022 exams. Karnataka Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan has stated that the KCET Exam centres will be under surveillance in order to curb malpractices and the use of unfair means during the entrance exam. The minister stated that close to 486 observers, 972 Special Invigilation Squad members, 486 custodians, close to 9600 invigilators and a total of 20,483 officers/officials have been deployed to discharge the examination duties.

The minister further stated that in case there is a discrepancy in English and Kannada transcripts in the KCET 2022 Question paper the English version will be treated as Final. Along with the surveillance candidates are required to follow the instructions and guidelines given in the KCET 2022 Admit Card and the rules set by the respective exam centres.

KCET 2022 Exam Guidelines

Candidates appearing for the KCET 2022 examinations must note that it is mandatory for them to carry their admit card with them for the exams.

Students are also advised to reach the exam centres way ahead of the reporting time

Items such as tablets, mobile phones, calculators or any other electronic device are not permissible inside the exam hall.

Students caught cheating will be disqualified from attempting the exams and strict action will be taken.

Also Read: NEET 2022: Application Correction Window to End Today, Edit Mistakes by 9 PM in NEET UG Form at neet.nta.nic.in