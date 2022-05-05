Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    KCET 2022: Karnataka CET Registration Process to end today, Apply by End of the Day at kea.kar.nic.in

    KCET 2022 Registration Ends Today: Karnataka UGCET 2022 Application and Registration Process will end today - 5th May 2022. Candidates can register and apply for Karnataka CET 2022 by logging onto the KEA portal - kea.kar.nic.in. Get Direct Link Here.

    Published On: May 5, 2022 09:39 IST
    KCET 2022 Application Process
    KCET 2022 Application Process

    KCET 2022 Registration Ends Today: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will officially conclude the online application and registration process for KCET 2022 examination. The Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2022 application process will conclude on 5th May 2022 as per the official schedule released by the authority. Candidates who are yet to complete the online application and registration process can apply for Karnataka UGCET 2022 exam online by visiting the KEA’s official website - kea.kar.nic.in. Alternatively, a direct link to the website is also provided below as well:

    Register for Karnataka UGCET 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

    KCET 2022 Application Correction Window

    With the Karnataka CET 2022 Application Process coming to an end today, candidates or applicants will be given an opportunity to complete the payment of application fees until 6th May 2022. Following this, the KEA will open the application correction window for KCET 2022 during which candidates will be able to edit details in their application forms. The Karnataka CET 2022 application form correction window will open from 7th May and continue until 10th May 2022.

    How to register for Karnataka UGCET 2022 online?

    To make the application and registration process for KCET 2022 easier, the KEA has made the procedure completely online. In order to apply for KCET 2022 exam, candidates need to log onto KEA’s official website - kea.kar.nic.in. On the homepage, candidates will find a direct link for UGCET 2022 Application Form. There, you will have to register yourself on the website by providing basic details and log onto the website using your new credentials. After logging in, please fill-in the application form with required academic and personal details. Uploading supporting documents, photographs and signature as required. Thereafter, you will be directed to application fee payment page, where you can pay the requisite application fee using digital payment modes. Finally, after payment of KCET 2022 application fee, you can submit your application form on the website.

    Also Read: Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2022 Declared for Dakshin Kannada Region, Get Direct Link Here, Check at result.dkpucpa.com

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register for Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories