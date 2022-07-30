KCET 2022: KEA Released Karnataka CET Final Answer Key at kea.kar.nic.in, Get Download Link Here

KCET 2022: The Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA) has issued the final answer keys for all the sets of question papers for Biology, Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics today on 30th July 2022. The KCET final answer key 2022 pdf has been released at kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates will not require any login credentials to download the KCET 2022 final answer key. The KCET 2022 answer key is available in PDF format.

Along with the release of answer key, KCET result 2022 has also been released in online mode. Candidates who qualify for the KCET can get admission in Engineering (BTech) and other professional programmes in the state of Karnataka.

KCET 2022 Final Answer Key

How To Download KCET Final Answer Key 2022?

Candidates can download the Karnataka CET answer key through the official website or by clicking on the link provided above. The answer key has been released for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. They can go through the steps to know how to download the final answer key of KCET -

Step 1 - Go to the official website of Karnataka CET - kea.kar.nic.in or click on the download link in the table provided above.

Step 2 - Now, click on the subject-wise link.

Step 3 - The answer key pdf will appear on the screen.

Step 4 - Check and download the KCET Final answer key.

KCET Answer Key 2022 - Provisional

Earlier, on 22nd June, the KEA released the KCET 2022 provisional answer key for the candidates. They were also provided with the provision to raise objections till 25th June 2022. Based on the challenges made by the candidates against the answer key, the KCET final answer key and the result have been declared today.

KCET Result 2022

The KEA has also announced the KCET 2022 result today in online mode. Candidates can download their Karnataka CET result 2022 from the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. To check the result of KCET 2022, they will have to use their registration number and the first four characters of their name.

The authorities will begin the documents verification process on 5th August 2022. As per media statistics, a total of 2,16,559 candidates had applied out of which 2,10,829 candidates appeared for the test. A total of 1,71,656 students are qualified in the engineering stream, 1,74,568 students for B Pharma and 1,39,968 for BSC (Agriculture).