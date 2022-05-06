KCET 2022 Registration Dates extended, Check details here

KCET 2022: Karnataka Examination Authority has extended the last date for the submission of the KCET 2022 applications until further notice. The decision was taken by the exam authority after requests were made by candidates who could not apply for the exams due to various reasons.

Candidates yet to complete the KCET 2022 exam applications can visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in to complete the applications. Students must also note that after completing the KCET 2022 applications, students will be provided with the link to make corrections in the application form in case there are any mistakes which need to be rectified.

KCET Application Direct Link

KCET 2022 Registration Process

KCET 2022 Registrations are available on the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority. Candidates can complete the CET 2022 Registrations by entering the required details in the KCET 2022 Registration link. Candidates can register by clicking on the ‘New User’ link provided and entering the details in the link provided.

After completing the KCET 2022 Registrations candidates can login using the Login ID/ Registration Number and Password in the link provided. Candidates applying for KCET 2022 exams must make sure that they upload all the mentioned documents in the KCET 2022 application form and submit the application fees.

The link for students to submit the KCET 2022 application fee is available along with the application form.

For further updates on the declaration of the KCET 2022 applications candidates can visit the official website or click on the link provided here.

Also Read: West Bengal Private Schools asked to suspend Offline Classes from 7th May due to Intense Heatwave, Get Details Here