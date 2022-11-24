KCET 2022 Round 2 Choice Filling To Close Today, Check Details at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka UGCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is conducting the state UGCET counselling 2022 process for undergraduate admissions. KCET 2022 round 2 choice filling and payment entry options are links based on the 2nd allotment list will close today. Those who have been allocated seats in the Round 2 of the KCET counselling process and have accepted the allotment result of Round 2 can fill in their preferences latest by November 24, 2022.

As per the counselling schedule released by Karnataka Examinations Authority, options for choice filling as well as payment of admission fee is available on the official webpage- kea.kar.nic.in. Eligible candidates need to select the right choice out of 4 choices.

Where To Enter KCET Choices 2022:

Following are the steps candidates need to follow for the Round 2 seat allotment process-

Step 1 - Open the official webpage

Step 2 - Click on the link of UGCET 2022 choice filling & fee payment

Step 3 - Candidates must enter CET Number & Captcha Code

Step 4 - After submitting, options will be displayed on the screen

Step 5 - Select your own choice of college & course

Step 6 - Submit all the correct details & take a printout for further reference

The last date for the Choice 1 candidates for reporting to the preferred colleges is November 26, 2022, before 5:30 pm. Moreover, eligible candidates have to download the KCET seat allotment letter for admission to colleges and they also need to carry all the requested documents at the time of reporting, in order to confirm their admissions for engineering & other courses.

For all the information regarding the KCET counselling procedure, applicants are required to visit the official website.

