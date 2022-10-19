KCET 2022: Web Option Entry Window Closes Today, Apply at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET 2022 Option Entry Link: Karnataka Examination Authority will be concluding the KCET 2022 Option Entry Process today. Students who have not completed the KCET 2022 Option Entry process can visit the official website to complete the web option entry process. The web option entry window will remain open until 4 PM today.

KCET 2022 Web Option Entry process is conducted for the KCET 2022 allotment process. The options entered by students will be considered for the allotment list. As per the schedule available, the KCET 2022 Mock Allotment List will be made available on October 21, 2022, while the final allotment will be released on October 28, 2022.

The KCET 2022 Option entry Link is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also complete the KCET 2022 Option Entry process through the direct link provided below.

KCET 2022 Web Option Entry Link - Click Here

Steps to Complete KCET 2022 Web Option Entry Process

The link for students to complete the KCET 2022 Web Option Entry process is available on the KCET 2022 official website. When entering the options students must remember to enter the choices in the order of their preference for the allotment process.

Step 1: Visit the Karnataka Examination Authority official website

Step 2: Click on the UGCET Option Entry link or click on the link available here

Step 3: Enter the CET Number in the login link given

Step 4: Enter the options of choice of course and college in the order of preference

Step 5: Save the options entered and click on the final submission tab

KCET 2022 Allotment Process

After the Web Option entry process is completed, Karnataka Examination Authority will release the Mock Allotment list which will contain the list of students who have been allotted seats in the various courses and colleges. The mock allotment will help students understand their chances of getting an allotment.

KCET 2022 Admission Schedule - Click Here

Following the release of the mock allotment, a Final allotment list will be released. The students who have been allotted seats in the final allotment list can visit the allotted colleges and complete the admission process.

Also Read: AP PECET Counselling 2022 Registration To Start Tomorrow at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Check Complete Schedule Here