KCET Document Verification 2023 Begins on June 27, Check Important Guidelines Here

KCET Document Verification 2023: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) document verification process will be held between June 27 to July 15, 2023. UGCET/KCET-qualified candidates must participate in counselling by reporting to the allotted colleges with original documents. Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the rank-wise schedule for document verification on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

According to the official announcement, candidates whose UGCET-23 forms referenced eligibility clause code "a" will have their documents verified online. Candidates who have asserted their eligibility in accordance with clauses (b), (c), (d), (e), (f), (g), (h), (i), (j), (k), (1) (m) (n), and (0) must come for offline document verification at KEA Bangalore.

Documents Required for KCET Counselling 2023

Check out the mandatory list for KCET document verification 2023 below:

KCET 2023 application form printout.

Application fee payment slip

UGCET 2023 admit card.

SSLC/10th Standard scorecard.

2nd PUC/12th Standard scorecard.

2 latest passport-size photographs.

Study Certificate Countersigned by the concerned BEO/DDPI.

KCET Document Verification 2023: Check List of Important Guidelines

Candidate must keep the below guidelines in mind while going for KCET document verification 2023:

To complete the verification process for their study certificates, candidates must visit the relevant Block Educational Officer (BEO) office attached to their school/college on specified dates, based on their engineering rank. They should bring the original copies of the above-mentioned documents.

If candidates are claiming the rural quota, they must also provide a rural study certificate from Class 1 to 10, countersigned by the BEO. Additionally, general merit students should present the NCLC (Non-Creamy Layer Certificate) obtained from the concerned tahsildar.

For those claiming the Kannada medium quota, a Kannada medium study certificate from 1 to 10, countersigned by the BEO, is required.

The BEO will verify the study certificate, Kannada medium study certificate, rural study certificate, and 12th-grade marks, updating the data online.

The 10th-grade marks card, 12th-grade marks card, and caste-income certificate will be verified online by KEA (Karnataka Examination Authority) in collaboration with the respective department.

The caste-income certificate particulars will be cross-checked against the RD number provided in the application, and the 10th and 12th-grade marks will be verified against the student number provided in the application.

For candidates claiming the 371(HK) Kalyana Karnataka certificate and income certificates, KEA will also conduct online verification with the revenue department based on the RD number mentioned in the candidate's application.

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can download the verification slip from the KEA website. Instructions for downloading the verification slip will be provided later.

Candidates who claimed other eligibility clauses will need to attend an offline document verification process, the details of which will be announced on the KEA website at a later date.

Those who have studied in Karnataka for a period of 7 years, including 10th or 12th, but did not claim eligibility under clause A, can appear for verification at the respective BEO office with all the required documents.

Candidates who claimed eligibility under a specific clause but did not study for 7 years, including 10th or 12th, in Karnataka, should attend the offline document verification at KEA, Bangalore, with all the necessary documents on the dates that will be announced later.

Information regarding caste, income, and 371(J) eligibility will be verified through a web service using the RD numbers provided in the caste or caste-income certificate and the 371(J) RD number entered by the candidate in the online application form.

Candidates claiming eligibility under clauses (b), (c), (d), (e), (f), (g), (h), (k), (l), (m), (n), and (o) should appear for offline document verification at KEA Bangalore.

Candidates who fall under the 'y' clause (non-Karnataka candidates registered for BSc Nursing) are not required to undergo document verification.

