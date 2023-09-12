KEA Karnataka NEET PG Round 2 Schedule Released, Check PGET Medical and Dental Dates Here

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Schedule: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced Karnataka PGET medical and dental counselling dates for 2nd round. Candidates can check the Karnataka NEET PG counselling schedule pdf for round 2 at kea.kar.nic.in. As per the official schedule released, the Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2023 rearrangement of options can be done from September 15 to 21, 2023. It has been stated in the official notification that - “The candidates who have joined the allotted seat in first round/second round of All India Quota will not be eligible to participate in the state counselling.”

Karnataka PGET 2nd Round Counselling Schedule 2023

Candidates can check below the table to know KEA NEET PG dates for roud 2:

Events Dates Rearrangement of options (modify/alter/delete the options) only by those who have submitted the original documents September 15 to 21, 2023 Release of PGET round 2nd seat allotment result September 22, 2023 after 9 PM Payment of fees and collection of allotment order September 23 to 25, 2023 Last date for reporting at the medical/dental college September 25, 2023 by 5.30 PM

Schedule for Karnataka PG Medical Counselling

Candidates can check below the rank-wise allotment of reporting from the table provided below:

Date 9 to 11 AM 11:15 AM to 1:15 PM 2 to 4 PM 4:15 to 6:15 PM September 13, 2023 1 to 2000 2001 to 4000 4001 to 6000 6001 to 7000 September 14, 2023 7001 to 10000 10001 to 14000 14001 to 17000 17001 to 19000 September 15, 2023 19001 to 25000 25001 to 31000 31001 to 35000 35001 to 37000 September 16, 2023 37001 to 45000 45001 to 53000 53001 to 60000 60001 to 65000 September 19, 2023 65001 to 80000 80001 to 100000 100001 to 115000 115001 to last rank

PGET Document Verification: List of Documents required for Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2023

The online document verification for KEA NEET PG 2023 will be conducted for candidates who are eligible. Check below the list of documents required for PGET Medical and Dental counselling:

NEET PG Scorecard

NEET PG application form print out

Internship certificate

MBBS marksheet

SSLC or Class 10 scorecard

Second PUC or Class 12 scorecard

Candidate’s study certificate obtained from the institution head undersigned by Block Educational Officer (BEO)

Rural study certificate from Class 1 to 10, if applicable

Kannada medium study certificate, if applicable

Caste or income certificate, if applicable

