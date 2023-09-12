  1. Home
KEA Karnataka NEET PG Round 2 Schedule Released, Check PGET Medical and Dental Dates Here

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023: KEA has announced the dates of PGET medical and dental 2nd round today at kea.kar.nic.in. The rearrangement of options for Karnataka PGET f can be done from September 15 to 21, 2023. Check details here

Updated: Sep 12, 2023 17:11 IST
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Schedule: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced Karnataka PGET medical and dental counselling dates for 2nd round. Candidates can check the Karnataka NEET PG counselling schedule pdf for round 2 at kea.kar.nic.in.  As per the official schedule released, the Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2023 rearrangement of options can be done from September 15 to 21, 2023. It has been stated in the official notification that - “The candidates who have joined the allotted seat in first round/second round of All India Quota will not be eligible to participate in the state counselling.” 

Karnataka PGET 2nd Round Counselling Schedule 2023

Candidates can check below the table to know KEA NEET PG dates for roud 2: 

Events 

Dates 

Rearrangement of options (modify/alter/delete the options) only by those who have submitted the original documents

September 15 to 21, 2023

Release of PGET round 2nd seat allotment result

September 22, 2023 after 9 PM

Payment of fees and collection of allotment order 

September 23 to 25, 2023

Last date for reporting at the medical/dental college

September 25, 2023 by 5.30 PM 

Schedule for Karnataka PG Medical Counselling 

Candidates can check below the rank-wise allotment of reporting from the table provided below: 

Date

9 to 11 AM

11:15 AM to 1:15 PM

2 to 4 PM

4:15 to 6:15 PM

September 13, 2023

1 to 2000

2001 to 4000

4001 to 6000

6001 to 7000

September 14, 2023

7001 to 10000

10001 to 14000

14001 to 17000

17001 to 19000

September 15, 2023

19001 to 25000

25001 to 31000

31001 to 35000

35001 to 37000

September 16, 2023

37001 to 45000

45001 to 53000

53001 to 60000

60001 to 65000

September 19, 2023

65001 to 80000

80001 to 100000

100001 to 115000

115001 to last rank

PGET Document Verification: List of Documents required for Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2023

The online document verification for KEA NEET PG 2023 will be conducted for candidates who are eligible. Check below the list of documents required for PGET Medical and Dental counselling: 

  • NEET PG Scorecard
  • NEET PG application form print out
  • Internship certificate 
  • MBBS marksheet
  • SSLC or Class 10 scorecard
  • Second PUC or Class 12 scorecard
  • Candidate’s study certificate obtained from the institution head undersigned by Block Educational Officer (BEO)
  • Rural study certificate from Class 1 to 10, if applicable
  • Kannada medium study certificate, if applicable
  • Caste or income certificate, if applicable

