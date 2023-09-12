NEET PG Counselling Round 3 Registration Closes Today, Choice Filling To Close on Sept 13

NEET PG Counselling Round 3: The Medical Counselling Committee will close the NEET PG 2023 round 3 registration window today, September 12, 2023. According to the schedule given, the registrations will remain open until 12 noon today. All those eligible to apply for the round 3 NEET PG counselling can visit the official website of MCC to complete the registration process.

NEET PG counselling round 3 choice filling window will close tomorrow, September 13, 2023. The choice filling window will close at 11:55 p.m. while the choice locking window will open at 3 pm. Eligible candidates participating in the third round of counselling for postgraduate courses can visit the official counselling portal to complete the registrations.

NEET PG counselling round 3 registration window is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Students applying can also complete the registration process through the link available here.

NEET PG round 3 Counselling - Click Here

NEET PG Counselling Round 3 Registration Process

The NEET PG round 3 registration process will close at 12 noon today. Those candidates who are eligible to apply for the third round counselling can visit the official website or follow the steps provided below to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG

Step 2: Click on the counselling registration link

Step 3: Enter the registration credentials

Step 4: Login using the NEET PG roll number and password

Step 5: Fill out the application and choice-filling process

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

NEET PG Counselling Round 3 Schedule

Events Dates Round 3 registration September 12, 2023 Choice filling and locking window September 13, 2023 Processing of seat allotment September 14 to 15, 2023 Round 3 seat allotment result September 16, 2023 Uploading of documents by the candidates September 17, 2023 Reporting or joining the allotted college September 18 to 25, 2023 Verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC September 26 to 27, 2023

Also Read: Bihar NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023 OUT, Download UGMAC Provisional List at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in