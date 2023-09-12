NEET PG Counselling Round 3 Registration Closes Today, Choice Filling To Close on Sept 13

NEET PG Counselling Round 3: The Medical Counselling Committee will close the NEET PG 2023 round 3 registration window today, September 12, 2023. According to the schedule given, the registrations will remain open until 12 noon today. All those eligible to apply for the round 3 NEET PG counselling can visit the official website of MCC to complete the registration process.
NEET PG counselling round 3 choice filling window will close tomorrow, September 13, 2023. The choice filling window will close at 11:55 p.m. while the choice locking window will open at 3 pm. Eligible candidates participating in the third round of counselling for postgraduate courses can visit the official counselling portal to complete the registrations.
NEET PG counselling round 3 registration window is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Students applying can also complete the registration process through the link available here.
NEET PG round 3 Counselling - Click Here
NEET PG Counselling Round 3 Registration Process
The NEET PG round 3 registration process will close at 12 noon today. Those candidates who are eligible to apply for the third round counselling can visit the official website or follow the steps provided below to complete the registration process.
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG
Step 2: Click on the counselling registration link
Step 3: Enter the registration credentials
Step 4: Login using the NEET PG roll number and password
Step 5: Fill out the application and choice-filling process
Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link
NEET PG Counselling Round 3 Schedule
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Round 3 registration
|
September 12, 2023
|
Choice filling and locking window
|
September 13, 2023
|
Processing of seat allotment
|
September 14 to 15, 2023
|
Round 3 seat allotment result
|
September 16, 2023
|
Uploading of documents by the candidates
|
September 17, 2023
|
Reporting or joining the allotted college
|
September 18 to 25, 2023
|
Verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC
|
September 26 to 27, 2023
