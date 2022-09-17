KEAM 2022 Provisional Category List available at cee.kerala.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

KEAM 2022 Provisional Category List: The Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Examination has released the KEAM 2022 Also known as Kerala Engineering Agriculture Medical Provisional Category List on the official website of CEE. Students can download the provisional category list through the link available on the official portal.

KEAM 2022 Provisional Category List

The KEAM 2022 Provisional Category list is a list of candidates who are eligible for admissions under various categories or communities who have submitted the online applications for KEAM examinations. Only those students who have submitted the documents within the time period will be considered in the provisional category list.

Official notification - Provisional Category List

As per details mentioned a list based on the KEAM Rank will also be made available on the official website soon. The list will be available on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in.

Steps to check KEAM 2022 Provisional Category List

The KEAM 2022 Provisional Category list is now available on the official website of CEE Kerala. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the KEAM 2022 Category list.

Step 1: Visit the KEAM 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the KEAM 2022 Candidate Portal Link

Step 3: Click on the Provisional List notification

Step 4: Click on the Category list link provided

Step 5: Click on the list link and download the PDF document

KEAM 2022 Option Registration window open

With the KEAM 2022 Results declared, the Centralized allotment process has begun. Candidates eligible to apply for the allotment process can visit the official website and complete the option entry process.

Official notification - Option Entry

According to the notification available, the last date for eligible candidates to complete the KEAM 2022 Option Entry Process is September 19, 2022. The link will be available online until 10 AM.

The KEAM 2022 Phase 1 Allotment list will be made available online on September 21, 2022 and the admissions based on the allotment will be conducted from September 22 to 26, 2022.

