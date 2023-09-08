KEAM 2023 Spot Admission for Engineering on September 10, Check List of Documents Here

KEAM 2023 Spot Admission: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations will conduct spot admissions for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (KEAM) 2023 B.Tech and B.Arch programmes on September 10, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the spot admission round through the link on the official website.

According to the notification available on the official website, the spot admission will be conducted at GEC Thrissur. Students can register for the spot admissions from September 8, 2023, from 8 am to 12 noon. The notification further states that the spot admission will be conducted from 1 pm onwards. When reporting for the spot admission round, eligible candidates must make sure that they carry all the documents and photocopies of the documents with them.

KEAM 2023 Spot Admission Documents Required

When reporting for the spot admission, candidates must carry the following documents for verification and admission purposes.

Plus 2 Mark sheet Data Sheet issued by CEE SSLC/ 12th certificate Certificate to prove date of birth in original (SSLC/Birth Certificate/Valid Indian Passport) Proof of Nativity in original (SSLC/Birth Certificate/Valid Indian Passport or any valid document as Per KEAM Prospectus 2023) Non-creamy layer certificate (if admitted category is SEBC/OEC) EWS Certificate (if admitted category is EWS) Caste/Community Certificate (if admitted category is SC/ST/Jews) Transfer Certificate (Students without TC will not be permitted to join) ConductCertificate Physical Fitness Certificate

Migration Certificate (for boards other than HSC/VHSC) Pass certificate of the qualifying examination (if issued) Any other certificates of eligibility. if the allotment is under any other quotas like CC, PT, XS, SD, DK,RP, JW, SC ETC. Receipt of fee paid to CEE One set of self-attested copies of Datasheet of KEAM 2023 NATA Score Card (Architecture candidates only) SSLC/ 12th Certificate Certificate to prove date of birth (SSLClbirth certificate/passport) Marklist of the qualifying examination (Higher Secondary or equivalent) Pass certificate of the qualifying examination (if issued. EWS/Comrnunity/NCRL Certificate. as applicable

