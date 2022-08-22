Kerala HSCAP Third Allotment Results 2022 announced at admission.dge.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus 1 Allotment: The Directorate of General Education, Kerala has released the Kerala Plus 1 HSCAP 2022 Third Allotment list on the official website. Candidates who have completed their class 12 examinations and have applied for the admissions to plus 1 in the Higher Secondary Schools in Kerala can visit the official website to check the allotment list.

To get the Kerala HSCAP plus 1 third allotment list students are required to visit the official website and login through the candidate login portal available. Students are required to enter the kerala HSCAP 2022 Application ID and Password in the login link provided.

According to the schedule provided, candidates eligible for admissions can complete the allotment acceptance process until August 24, 2022. The final confirmation regarding the admissions must be completed within the time period provided. Students can click on the link available on the official website - hscap.kerala.gov.in or click on the link provided here to check the Kerala HSCAP 2022 Third Allotment list.

Kerala HSCAP 3rd Allotment list

How to check the Kerala HSCAP 2022 Third Allotment List

The Kerala Class 11 Third allotment list is available on the official website to check the allotment list students can follow the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the Kerala HSCAP official website

Step 2: Click on the Kerala HSCAP candidate login link

Step 3: Enter the HSCAP Application number and password

Step 4: The allotment list will be displayed

Step 5: Download the allotment list for further reference

According to data provided, almost 99..61% of students have been allotted seats in the thrd allotment. Approximately 29,5118 seats were allotted from which 78.85 were fresh allotment and 51208 selected higher options.

Also Read: IIT Bombay Becomes 1st National Institute To Award Degree To 449 PhDs This Year