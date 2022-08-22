    Kerala HSCAP Third Allotment Results 2022 announced at admission.dge.kerala.gov.in

    The Directorate of General Education, Kerala has released the Kerala Plus 1 HSCAP 2022 Third Allotment list on the official website. Students who have applied for the allotment process can visit the official website for further allotment related details. 

    Updated: Aug 22, 2022
    Kerala Plus 1 Allotment: The Directorate of General Education, Kerala has released the Kerala Plus 1 HSCAP 2022 Third Allotment list on the official website. Candidates who have completed their class 12 examinations and have applied for the admissions to plus 1 in the Higher Secondary Schools in Kerala can visit the official website to check the allotment list.

    To get the Kerala HSCAP plus 1 third allotment list students are required to visit the official website and login through the candidate login portal available. Students are required to enter the kerala HSCAP 2022 Application ID and Password in the login link provided. 

    According to the schedule provided, candidates eligible for admissions can complete the allotment acceptance process until August 24, 2022. The final confirmation regarding the admissions must be completed within the time period provided. Students can click on the link available on the official website - hscap.kerala.gov.in or click on the link provided here to check the Kerala HSCAP 2022 Third Allotment list.

    How to check the Kerala HSCAP 2022 Third Allotment List

    The Kerala Class 11 Third allotment list is available on the official website to check the allotment list students can follow the steps provided here.

    Step 1: Visit the Kerala HSCAP official website

    Step 2: Click on the Kerala HSCAP candidate login link

    Step 3: Enter the HSCAP Application number and password

    Step 4: The allotment list will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the allotment list for further reference

    According to data provided, almost 99..61% of students have been allotted seats in the thrd allotment. Approximately 29,5118 seats were allotted from which 78.85 were fresh allotment and 51208 selected higher options. 

