Kerala HSCAP Trial Allotment Results 2022 (OUT): Check Kerala Plus One Admissions Allotment List at hscap.kerala.gov.in

Kerala HSCAP Trial Allotment Result 2022 Announced: The Directorate of General Education (DGE), Kerala has released the HSCAP Kerala plus one trial allotment result 2022 today. Candidates who have registered for the Class 11 admissions can check their trial allotment results from the official website - hscap.kerala.gov.in. The HSCAP Kerala plus one trial allotment result is for those candidates who had applied for the trial allotment process and wish to seek admission to Class 11. The Kerala HSCAP plus one final allotment result 2022 is scheduled to be released on 3rd August 2022.

Kerala HSCAP Trial Allotment Result 2022 (OUT): In line with the schedule released earlier, the DGE Kerala has formally declared the Kerala Plus One Admission Trial Allotment Results 2022 today. The Directorate of General Education, DGE Kerala declared the HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022 Results for all the students who were registered and were seeking admission to Plus One or Class 11 schools in the state. Kerala HSCAP Plus One Allotment Results have been declared on trial basis by the authority on the official portal - hscap.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who were registered for Kerala Plus One admissions for this academic year can now check their selection status under the HSCAP Trial Allotment Results online by clicking on the direct link placed below:

Edit Application Forms by 31st July @ 5 PM

Candidates who are registered for Kerala Plus One Admissions 2022 must note that the trial allotment list has been released by the DGE Kerala only as a informational tool, allowing them to verify all the details submitted in the application form. Candidates who have applied for Kerala Plus One Admissions 2022 need to log onto the portal and check the necessary details that they have entered in the application form. In case of any discrepancies or errors, the same needs to be edited or corrected in the Kerala HSCAP Application Form by 31st July 2022 by 5 PM. Any detail that is being edited or changed in the Kerala HSCAP Application Form needs to be backed by relevant documentary proof. For more details about editing of application form and correction of details, please refer to the PDF link given below:

Kerala Trial Allotment Results : Instruction to Students PDF

Kerala HSCAP Final Allotment Result 2022 on 3rd August 2022

After the window for correcting mistakes in Kerala HSCAP Application Form ends in July; the authorities will then work on compiling the final allotment result on the basis of which students will be allotted admissions to Plus One Schools in the state. As per the details shared by the authority though the formal press release, the Kerala Plus One Final Allotment Result 2022 for HSCAP admissions will be released on 3rd August 2022. The final allotment list will contain name of the student and the higher secondary school that they have been granted admission to for Plus One Class.

