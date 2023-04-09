Kerala KEAM 2023 Registration to Close Tomorrow, Know How to Apply Here

Kerala KEAM 2023: The Commission of Entrance Exams (CEE) Kerala will end the registration process for its Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) exam tomorrow, April 10, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are interested in applying to get admission into various engineering, pharmacy, architecture, medical and allied professional degree programmes can register by submitting the application form at cee.kerala.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the examination authority will conduct the KEAM exam 2023 on May 17. Interested candidates are advised to read all the necessary details provided in the prospectus before applying for the KEAM exam. They can also click on the direct link available below to complete the application process.

Kerala KEAM 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

Kerala KEAM 2023 Exam Schedule

Candidates can check the important dates related to the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical exam 2023 in the below-given table.

Events Dates Last date to submit KEAM registration form 2023 including fee payment April 10, 2023 Last date to submit documents April 20, 2023 Availability of KEAM admit card 2023 From May 5, 2023 KEAM exam 2023 May 17, 2023

Check the prospectus here

How to fill KEAM 2023 Registration Form?

Candidates who are appearing for the Kerala KEAM examination 2023 can follow the below-mentioned steps to complete the registration process

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala KEAM i.e. cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Enter all the necessary details including personal and academic details in the registration form

Step 3: Make the online payment of Kerala KEAM registration fee

Step 4: Upload all the required valid documents as asked in the registration form

Step 5: Preview the registration form and then click on the final submit button

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a few printouts for future use

