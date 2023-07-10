Kerala NEET Counselling 2023: Last Date to Submit NEET Scores Extended, Get Direct Link

Kerala NEET Counselling 2023: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala has extended the deadline for submitting NEET Scores for counselling process. As per the revised schedule, candidates can now submit their scores till July 13, 2023, up to 4.00 PM. They are advised to do so before the last date as the authorities may not provide further extensions.

Previously, the last date to submit NEET Scores was July 7, 2023. However, it has now been postponed. It must be noted that only those candidates who had registered for Kerala NEET counselling 2023 or KEAM 2023 can submit their scores.

Kerala NEET Counselling 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to the candidate portal for submitting scores is mentioned below:

NEET 2023 Scores Submission Click Here

Kerala NEET Counselling 2023: Steps to Submit Scores Here

Candidates can check out the following steps to submit their NEET scores:

Step 1: Visit the CEE Kerala website – cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the KEAM 2023-Candidate Portal

Step 3: Now, enter KEAM-2023 Application Number and Password

Step 4: Click on NEET Result Submission and give NEET (UG)- 2023 roll number, NEET UG application number, and NEET DOB

Step 5: Verify the details-candidate name, father’s name, NEET 2023 score, percentile, AIR, etc.

Step 6: Verify and submit the details

Step 7: Take the printout of the ‘ NEET Result Submission Report’ for future reference

Kerala Medical Counselling 2023

Applicants had the chance to update their preference for medical and allied courses as well as their photo, signature, nativity, and nationality vetween July 3 and 7. In the second week of July, the dates for the Kerala NEET 2023 counselling procedure are likely to be revealed.

Kerala NEET counselling 2023 will be held for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, and other related programmes.

