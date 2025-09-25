Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Provisional Allotment Out, Final Result to be Out Soon at cee.kerala.gov.in

Kerala NEET UG Round 2 Allotment: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala, has issued the Kerala NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 provisional seat allotment results. Students who have applied for the allotment round can check their provisional allotment results online

It must be noted that the window for students to submit grievances on the provisional allotment result closed at 2 PM today. Kerala NEET UG 2025 round 2 final allotment results will be available on the official website soon. Candidates allotted seats in the final allotment round will be able to report to the allotted colleges with all required documents.

Kerala NEET UG 2025 round 2 provisional allotment result on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download the provisional allotment result.