Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Provisional Allotment Out, Final Result to be Out Soon at cee.kerala.gov.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 25, 2025, 15:22 IST

Kerala NEET UG 2025 round 2 counselling provisional allotment results have been released online. The final allotment result PDF is expected to be released soon at cee.kerala.gov.in

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Provisional Allotment Out
Key Points

  • Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Provisional Allotment Result Released
  • Kerala NEET UG round 2 final allotment PDF soon at cee.kerala.gov.in
  • Check Kerala NEET UG round 2 allotment PDF soon

Kerala NEET UG Round 2 Allotment: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala, has issued the Kerala NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 provisional seat allotment results. Students who have applied for the allotment round can check their provisional allotment results online

It must be noted that the window for students to submit grievances on the provisional allotment result closed at 2 PM today. Kerala NEET UG 2025 round 2 final allotment results will be available on the official website soon. Candidates allotted seats in the final allotment round will be able to report to the allotted colleges with all required documents.

Kerala NEET UG 2025 round 2 provisional allotment result on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download the provisional allotment result. 

Kerala NEET UG 2025 Second Round Provisional Allotment Result - Click Here

Steps to Download Kerala NEET UG Round 2 Provisional Allotment Result 2025

The Kerala NEET UG 2025 round 2 provisional seat allotment result is available on the official website. Students can follow the provisional allotment result PDF here

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala

Step 2: Click on KEAM 2025

Step 3: Click on the allotment list link

Step 4: Click on the round 2 provisional seat allotment link

Step 5: The round 2 allotment PDF will be displayed

Step 6: Download for further reference

Kerala NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Final Allotment Result

The NEET UG 2025 round 2 final allotment result students can visit the official website to download the allotment PDF. The final allotment result PDF for round 2 will be issued shortly after the grievances submitted by students is atken into considerations. Based on the allotment list, students allotted seats must report to the allotted colleges with all the necessary documents. 

