ICSI CS December 2025 Registration Closes Today, Apply at icsi.edu

Key Points
- CS December 2025 registration window to close today
- Register and apply at icsi.edu with all required details
- CS December 2025 exam to be held from December 22 to 29, 2025
ICSI CS December 2025 Registration: The ICSI CS December 2025 registration window will close in some time. Candidates appearing for the exams to be held in December can complete the registration and application process through the link available on the official website.
The ICSI CS DEcember 2025 registration link is available on the official website icsi.edu. Students can register through the link provided at smash.icsi.edu with all required details. Only those candidates who complete the registration and fee payment will be eligible to appear for the exams
ICSI CS December 2025 Registration - Click Here
ICSI CS December 2025: Important Dates
Check the complete schedule for the December 2025 examination application process here
|Start date for enrolment, Addition of Group, Claiming exemption on the basis of Higher qualification)
|August 26, 2025
|Last date of Submission of enrollment , Addition of Group (Without Late Fee)
|September 25, 2025
|Last date of Submission of enrollment , Addition of Group (With Late Fee)
|October 10, 2025
|Last date to apply for Exemption on the Basis of Higher Qualification
|October 10, 2025
|Last date of Enrollment Services (Change of Centre /Group /Medium /Optional subject/ Cancellation of Exemption Request/ Re-submission of Call For Documents for granting Exemption on the Higher Qualification)
|November 21, 2025
ICSI CS December 2025 Registration: Steps to Apply
The ICSI CS December 2025 exams are scheduled to be held from December 22 to December 29, 2025. Candidates applying can follow the steps provided below to register
Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI CS
Step 2: Click on CS December 2025 registration link
Step 3: Enter all required details
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Submit the CS Application fee
Step 6: Save and submit
ICSI CS December 2025 Registration: Documents Required
Candidates applying for CS December 2025 exams must have the following documents with them when applying
Related Stories
ICSI CS December 2025: Registration Fee
The registration fee for the December 2025 exams must be submitted in the online mode. Check the programme wise fee details below
|Executive Programme
|1500/= Per Group
|Professional Programme
|1800/= Per Group
|Late Fee (for all Stages)
|250/=
|Change of Centre Medium/Optional subject
|250/=Each change(s)
Also Read: GATE 2026 Exam Date: IIT Guwahati Assures no Clash with UPSC ESE, Check Details Here
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation