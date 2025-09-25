CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
ICSI CS December 2025 Registration Closes Today, Apply at icsi.edu

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 25, 2025, 17:31 IST

ICSI CS December 2025 registration window to close today, September 25. Candidates interested in appearing for the December 2025 exams must complete the registration process through the registration portal online. 

Key Points

  • CS December 2025 registration window to close today
  • Register and apply at icsi.edu with all required details
  • CS December 2025 exam to be held from December 22 to 29, 2025

ICSI CS December 2025 Registration: The ICSI CS December 2025 registration window will close in some time. Candidates appearing for the exams to be held in December can complete the registration and application process through the link available on the official website.

The ICSI CS DEcember 2025 registration link is available on the official website icsi.edu. Students can register through the link provided at smash.icsi.edu with all required details. Only those candidates who complete the registration and fee payment will be eligible to appear for the exams

ICSI CS December 2025 Registration - Click Here

ICSI CS December 2025: Important Dates

Check the complete schedule for the December 2025 examination application process here

Start date for enrolment, Addition of Group, Claiming exemption on the basis of Higher qualification) August 26, 2025
Last date of Submission of enrollment , Addition of Group (Without Late Fee) September 25, 2025
 Last date of Submission of enrollment , Addition of Group (With Late Fee) October 10, 2025
Last date to apply for Exemption on the Basis of Higher Qualification October 10, 2025
Last date of Enrollment Services (Change of Centre /Group /Medium /Optional subject/ Cancellation of Exemption Request/ Re-submission of Call For Documents for granting Exemption on the Higher Qualification) November 21, 2025

ICSI CS December 2025 Registration: Steps to Apply

The ICSI CS December 2025 exams are scheduled to be held from December 22 to December 29, 2025. Candidates applying can follow the steps provided below to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI CS

Step 2: Click on CS December 2025 registration link

Step 3: Enter all required details

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Submit the CS Application fee

Step 6: Save and submit

ICSI CS December 2025 Registration: Documents Required

Candidates applying for CS December 2025 exams must have the following documents with them when applying

ICSI CS December 2025: Registration Fee

The registration fee for the December 2025 exams must be submitted in the online mode. Check the programme wise fee details below

Executive Programme 1500/= Per Group
Professional Programme 1800/= Per Group
Late Fee (for all Stages) 250/=
Change of Centre Medium/Optional subject 250/=Each change(s)

