Kerala Plus One Improvement Exams 2022 dates Announced, Apply at dhsekerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus 1 Improvement: The Directorate of General Education has released the DHSE Kerala Plus 1 Improvement notification. The state board will be conducting the improvement exams for the plus 1 students from October 25 to 29, 2022.

According to the notification released, the Kerala Plus One supplementary exams will be conducted in the Examination centres in Kerala, Lakshadweep and UAE.

Candidates who have appeared for the Kerala First Year Higher Secondary Examination conducted in June 2022 and wish to improve their scores and those who could not attend the First Year Higher Secondary Examination, June, 2022 due to various reasons can register for this improvement examination. Students must however note that they can apply for only upto three subjects.

Kerala Plus One Improvement Official notification

DHSE Kerala Plus 1 improvement exam applications are available on the official website and the last date for students to submit the applications is September 5, 2022. The last date to submit the applications with a late fee is on September 16, 2022.

The examination fee needs to be submitted along with the improvement application. Candidates can visit the official website for further details on the DHSE Kerala Plus 1 improvement applications.

