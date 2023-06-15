Kerala Plus One Result 2023 Declared, Get Direct Link Here

Kerala Plus One Result 2023: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education has announced the Kerala Plus One result 2023 today, June 15, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Kerala Plus One exam can check their results on the official website of DHSE Kerala.
This year approximately 3.5 lakh students have appeared for the Kerala class 11 exams. To check the DHSE Plus one results, candidates can visit the official website and enter the class 11 registration number in the result link. Students qualifying the class 11 Kerala board exams will be promoted to class 12.
Kerala Plus One result 2023 is available on the official website keralaresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check the Kerala Plus One result 2023 through the direct link given here.
Kerala DHSE First Year Result Declared - Click Here
Kerala Plus One Result 2023 Date and Time
According to media reports, the Kerala board class 11 results will be announced today, June 15, 2023. The results will be announced at 11 am on the official website of DHSE.
Where to Check Kerala Plus One Results?
Kerala board class 11 results will be announced on the official result portal. To check the results, students can visit the below given website
- keralaresults.nic.in
How to Check Kerala Plus 1 Result 2023
Board officials have announced the Kerala Plus 1 results today, June 15, 2023. The link for students to check their results are available in the online mode Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the Kerala board 11th result.
Step 1: Visit the official website of DHSE Kerala
Step 2: Click on DHSE first year results 2023 link
Step 3: Enter the class 11 roll number and date of birth in the link
Step 4: The Kerala Plus One result will be displayed
Step 5: Download the online scorecard for further reference
Also Read: MHT CET counselling 2023: check registration dates, course-wise seats and list of documents required