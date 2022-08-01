Kerala Rains: Holiday for Schools in few districts in the state due to heavy rainfall, Check Details Here

Kerala Rainfall: With heavy rainfall continuing in Kerala, the state has declared a holiday for all the educational institutions in a few parts of the state. Pathanamthitta and Kollam District Collectors have declared August 1 as a holiday for all the educational institutions in a few of the areas in their respective districts.

Orange alert has been issued in Ernakulam until August 4, 2022 and all the departments have been directed to be prepared while fishermen have been instructed to not go to the sea. As per reports, water levels of rivers flowing through the district are being monitored considering the heavy rainfall warnings. A meeting with the District Disaster Management Authority is also scheduled to be conducted.

The Central Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in the state until August 4, 2022 with orange alerts being issued in different districts in the coming week. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has also asked people in the hilly areas to be cautious and as a precautionary measure have been asked to shift to relief camps as soon as rains start.

Correct it to kottayam, pathanamthitta will see very heavy rains from night.



entire south kerala outside deep ghats have statrted.. https://t.co/KE8hCDBeBu — West Coast Weatherman (@RainTracker) August 1, 2022

Orange alert has also been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts for today, while an Orange alert has been issued for eight districts for August 2, 3, 4 and 12, 2022.

Also Read: CUET UG 2022: Phase 2 Hall Ticket to be Released soon, Download Hall Ticket, cuet.samarth.ac.in