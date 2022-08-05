KGMU BSc Nursing 2022 Entrance Results declared at kgmu.org, Get Direct Link Here

KGMU 2022 Results: The King George Medical University also known as KGMU has declared the results of the B.Sc Nursing entrance examination. Candidates who have appeared for the B.Ssc Nursing examinations can check their exam results through the link available on the official website of the medical college.

Students can check the B.Sc Nursing Results by entering the Registration number and roll number in the link provided. Students can also check the B.Sc Nursing Entrance examination results through the direct link given here.

KGMU B.Sc Nursing 2022 Results - Direct Link

How to check the KGMU Results 2022

King George Medical University B.Sc Nursing Entrance Results 2022 are available on the official website of the university. Students can check the exam results by following the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the KGMU official website

Step 2: Click on the Exam Result link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the B.Sc Nursing link given

Step 4: Enter the Registration number and roll number in the link provided

Step 5: Download the KGMU B.Sc Nursing Entrance result for further reference

Also Read: KCET 2022 Document Verification postponed, HC To hear petition on Monday