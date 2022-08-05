    KGMU BSc Nursing 2022 Entrance Results declared at kgmu.org, Get Direct Link Here

    KGMU B.Sc Nursing Entrance Examination Results have been released on the official website. Students who have appeared for the exams can check their results through the link provided here. 

    Updated: Aug 5, 2022 16:38 IST
    KGMU B.Sc Nursing Result 2022
    KGMU 2022 Results: The King George Medical University also known as KGMU has declared the results of the B.Sc Nursing entrance examination. Candidates who have appeared for the B.Ssc Nursing examinations can check their exam results through the link available on the official website of the medical college. 

    Students can check the B.Sc Nursing Results by entering the Registration number and roll number in the link provided. Students can also check the B.Sc Nursing Entrance examination results through the direct link given here. 

    KGMU B.Sc Nursing 2022 Results - Direct Link

    How to check the KGMU Results 2022

    King George Medical University B.Sc Nursing Entrance Results 2022 are available on the official website of the university. Students can check the exam results by following the steps provided below. 

    Step 1: Visit the KGMU official website

    Step 2: Click on the Exam Result link on the homepage

    Step 3: Click on the B.Sc Nursing link given

    Step 4: Enter the Registration number and roll number in the link provided

    Step 5: Download the KGMU B.Sc Nursing Entrance result for further reference

