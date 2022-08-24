KMAT Admit Card 2022 (OUT): Download Kerala KMAT Session 2 Hall Tickets on cee.kerala.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

KMAT Admit Card 2022 (OUT): The Commissioner for Entrance Exams - CEE Kerala has officially released the Kerala KMAT 2022 Admit Card for the upcoming state-level MBA entrance exam. The Kerala Management Admission Test, KMAT 2022 Hall Tickets issued now by the exam authority is for the Session 2 of the entrance exam which is scheduled to be held on 28th August 2022. Candidates who are registered to appear for the Kerala KMAT Session 2 Exam, are advised to log onto the official exam portal to access and download their hall ticket. To download KMAT Admit Card 2022, one has to visit the Candidate Portal on the website - cee.kerala.gov.in. To make this process simpler, a direct link to access Kerala KMAT Session 2 Admit Card is also provided below as well:

Download KMAT Admit Card 2022 (Session 2) - Direct Link (Available Now)

KMAT 2022 Exam on 28th August

As per the schedule released by the CEE Kerala, the KMAT 2022 Session 2 Examination is scheduled to be held on 28th August 2022 - Sunday. Candidates should note that the Kerala Management Aptitude Test is an MBA entrance exam being held to screen candidates for admission to management programmes offered by institutes based in the state. The KMAT 2022 Session 2 Exam will be held in CBT or Computer-based Mode in the afternoon session. The Exam time for KMAT 2022 is 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM. The KMAT Session 2 Exam will consist of 180 MCQs which will be in MCQs and will have to be answered in 3 hours.

How to Download Kerala KMAT Admit Card 2022?

In order to make sure that candidates are able to access and download KMAT 2022 Admit Card quickly and conveniently, the exam authority has published the same online on its official website. To download KMAT Session 2 Admit Card, registered candidates need to visit cee.kerala.gov.in and click on KMAT 2022 Session 2 Candidate Portal Link. On the next page, candidates will be presented with a login page with input fields. On this page, enter the KMAT application number, date of birth and other credentials, verify them and submit them on the website. In response, your KMAT 2022 Hall Ticket will be displayed on the screen. From here, candidates can download the admit card in PDF softcopy form on their device and also take printout of the same for future reference.

Also Read: KEAM 2022 Final Category List (Today): CEE Kerala to Release KEAM 2022 category list online at cee.kerala.gov.in