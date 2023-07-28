Kota University BA 3rd year results declared, download UOK marksheet at uok.ac.in by using roll number

UOK BA Results 2023: The University of Kota (UOK) has announced the results of the Bachelor of Arts (BA) for third year students. Students who appeared for the examinations can download their UOK results by visiting the website: uok.ac.in, uniexam.org. They have to use their roll number and date of birth to download the UOK BA 3rd year result online.

Kota University BA 3rd year exams were conducted in March for various subjects including English, Political Science, Economics, Sociology, Hindi, History, Psychology, Physical Education and General Knowledge. The exams were held in two shifts - Morning and Afternoon for a duration of 3 hours.

How to check Kota University BA Results 2023?

Those who appeared for the BA 3rd year exam can check their UOK results by visiting the website of the varsity. They can go through the steps provided below to know how to download their marksheet:

Step 1: Go to the official website: uok.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result tab, on the homepage

Step 3: Choose BA Part 3 Result from the drop-down menu

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other asked details

Step 5: Click on proceed for UOK result

Step 6: The result will be displayed on the screen

Can students check their Kota University Result 2023 by using their name?

As per some media reports, students can also access their results by name and roll number through the website univexam.org by following the same procedure as mentioned above. With the result available now, students can check their scores and academic performance.

What details will be mentioned on UOK Result 2023 Marksheet?

It is expected that the following information will be provided on the marksheet of University of Kota for BA 3rd Year:

Name of the student

Roll number

Parent’s name

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Name of college

Name of university

Pass percentage

