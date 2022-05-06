KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: 2nd Merit List for KVS Lottery Result to be Out Today, Check at kvsangathan.nic.in

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022 Merit List Today: In line with the schedule announced earlier, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will release the KVS Class 1 Admission 2nd Merit List today. The 2nd Merit List for KVS Class 1 Admission 2022 is going to be released on 6th May, most likely towards the afternoon hours. The KVS Class 1 Merit List 2022 will consist of names of the students or class 1 candidates who had applied for admission to KV Schools. Keeping in mind the convenience factor, the KVS 2nd Merit List 2022 for Class 1 admission will be released online and made available to the parents via the official portal - kvsangathan.nic.in. Alternatively, the link to dedicated KV School Websites where the KVS Class 1 Admission List will be made available can also be accessed via the direct link placed below:

KVS Class 1 Admission 3rd Merit List to be Out on 10th May

According to the details shared by the KVS, following the release of the 2nd Merit List for KVS Class 1 Admissions, the respective schools will be directed to complete the admission process for the shortlisted candidates. Once that is completed, the KVS Class 1 Admission 3rd Merit List will be released by the exam authority on 10th May 2022. In addition to this, parents should also note that a provisional selection list will be released as per the priority service category for unreserved seats from 6th to 17th May 2022.

How to check KVS Class 1 Merit List 2022 online?

As reported earlier, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will release the KVS Class 1 Merit List 2022 online on virtually through the official website. In order to check their children or ward’s selection status for KVS Admission 2022, parents need to log onto the official portal - kvsangathan.nic.in. After logging in, they can locate the link for Class 1 Admissions in the top scroll and click on it. You will be redirected to a new page with input fields for ‘Select State’ and Select Kendriya Vidyalaya. Select the respective state and KV and click on Search Button. You will receive multiple links for KVS Class 1 Admission Lottery Result 2022. Click on the relevant category link and check selection status of your child or ward. If selected for admission under KVS Admission 2nd Merit List 2022, please contact the school to know the necessary formalities to be completed.

