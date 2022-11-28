Leadership 4.0: Five-day programme organized by IIM Kozhikode

IIM Kozhikode Training Programme: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has conducted a five-day training programme on “Leadership 4.0 Management and Governance in the emerging world of disruption”. The event was organized with the sponsorship of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC).

As per the media reports, a total number of 29 delegates participated in the programme across the world. There was a broad-ranging audience from around 18 countries including Bulgaria, Egypt, Bhutan, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Iraq, Kenya, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, Mauritius, Malawi, Nepal, Oman, Palestine, Sudan, South Sudan, Tajikistan, and Tanzania.

The five-day Leadership 4.0 programme was financed by the Ministry of External Affairs, the Government of India. A full-day field visit was also made to study the neighboring Wayanad district for foreign representatives. This field visit was held to take cognizance of community-oriented initiatives like women’s self-help group - ‘Kudumbashree’ and the ‘Nenmeni Sudha Jala Vitharana Society project.

IIMK Leadership 4.0 Programme Themes

In the Leadership 4.0 programme, classroom sessions were conducted by IIMK faculty members which revolved around themes extending from foundational leadership, the Indian economy, mindful Leadership, Creativity for social innovation, and negotiation skills to finance and non-finance managers, communication in a disruptive world, and operational excellence and competitive advantage.

The Leadership 4.0 programme examined four major themes that aggregate the disciplines of leadership including authenticity (closing the gap between you and your own reality), connectivity (creating resonance), productivity (the art of undoing), and possibility (changing mental models).

IIMK Leadership 4.0 Programme Highlights

The programme concluded with the IIMK Director Debashis Chterjee's speech where he asserted that India has contributed extensively in the various fields of knowledge and the nation still continues to offer in the innovation sector and other community-driven enterprises.

The ITEC programme has provided unparalleled skills to the participants. Additionally, the IIMK Director invoked Mahatma Gandhi’s famous quote - “You must be the change you wish to see in the world.”