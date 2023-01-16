Lucknow University: Registrations For PhD Programme Extended Till January 25, Check Details Here

Lucknow University Ph.D. Admissions: As per the media reports, the University of Lucknow has extended the last date to apply for the Ph.D. programmes for the academic session 2022-2023. Candidates who have not registered for the Ph.D. courses yet can now complete the admission application process by January 25, 2023, by filling out the application form by visiting the official website- lkouniv.ac.in.

As per the recent updates, the last date to apply for Ph.D. admissions at Lucknow University was January 16, 2023. According to the official notification released on the website, candidates are required to make the payment of the admission application fee as per their category.

Lucknow University Ph.D. Admission 2022-23 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Lucknow University Ph.D. Admission Application Fee

Those candidates who are applying to get admission into Ph.D. programmes at Lucknow University can go through the registration fee details mentioned below.

Category Application Fee General and Other Backward Castes (OBC) Rs 2,000 Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) Rs 1,000 Differently Abled (PH) Rs 1,000

Lucknow University Ph.D. Application Form Requirements

Candidates who are appearing for the Ph.D. programmes at Lucknow University are required to fulfill the below-given requirements while applying for the Ph.D. courses for the academic session 2022-2023.

Verified E-mail ID

Aadhaar Number

Active Phone Number

Alternate Phone Number (Parent's Mobile Number)

Candidate's Scanned Photograph (Maximum size - 50kb) in JPEG format

Candidate's Scanned Signature (Maximum file size- 50kb) in JPEG format

Photo ID Proof i.e. Aadhaar Card, Driving License, Passport, Voter ID

EWS (Economically Weaker Section) Certificate

Caste Certificate for OBC, SC, and ST applicants

Income Certificate (verified through the Govt. website)

How to Apply for Lucknow University Ph.D. Admissions?

Candidates need to follow the below-given steps to know how to apply for the Lucknow University Ph.D. programme from the official website.

Step 1: Visit Lucknow University's official website- lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2: Complete the registration process by filling in the relevant details in the application form

Step 3: Applicants will receive their login credentials on their respective email ID, and mobile number

Step 4: Now, Login by entering the personal and academic details

Step 5: Upload scanned photographs and signature

Step 6: Click on preview and check the application form

Step 7: Submit the form and make the fee payment

Step 8: Download the admission application form and the fee receipt for future use

