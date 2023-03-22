Madras University Result 2023 Released for UG, PG Courses, Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
Madras University Result 2023 for UG, PG, and professional courses has been declared on the official website. Examinees can check and download the November 2022 exam result. Know how to download it here

Updated: Mar 22, 2023 12:35 IST
Madras University Result 2023 for UG, PG Courses: As per the latest updates, Madras University has released the November 2022 examination result for Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG), and professional courses. Those who appeared for the November 2022 Examination can check out the result on the official website i.e. unom.ac.in. Candidates will have to enter the registration number and date of birth (ODB) to access the Madras University Result November 2022.

The Madras University has declared the result for various UG, PG, and professional programmes. However, the result for M.Sc, M.B.A., and M.A.(HRM) will be published tomorrow i.e. March 23, 2023. Candidates need to visit the official website to download the result. They can also download the Madras University Result 2022 from the link given below.

Madras University Result Latest Updates & News: UG, PG, Professional Courses Result Declared

Check on the direct link for Madras University Result 2022 for November 2022 Examination

Madras University November 2022 Examinations - UG, PG, Professional Results

Direct Link 

 

Madras University Result 2022: How to Download Madras University Result

Examinees can check out the Madras University Result 2022 on the official website i.e. unom.ac.in. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the result-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. unom.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on University Examination Result - November 2022 

Step 3: Choose a server and enter login details- registration no. and DOB

Step 4: The Madras University Result 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the result

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Madras University UG, PG, and Professional Exam 2022 Details 

University

Madras University

Academic Session

2022-2023

Examination

Madras University November Examination 2022

Courses

UG, PG, Professional Courses

Date of Examination

November 2022

Madras University Result Release Date

March 21, 2023, (OUT)

Official Website

www.unom.ac.in

