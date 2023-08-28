Madras University Results 2023 Declared for 5th, 6th Semester; Get Direct Link Here

Madras University Result 2023: The University of Madras has declared the UG 5th, and 6th-semester results today: August 28, 2023. The results have been announced for all batches. Students who appeared in the exams can check out the results on the official website: unom.ac.in. They have to enter the login information to access the mark sheet online. Students can also get the direct link to download the scorecard here.

It must be noted that the Madras University Results 2023 have been published for exams conducted in April 2023. The UNOM 2023 result mark sheet will comprise the candidate's name, roll number, section details, semester details, subjects appeared, minimum marks required, scores obtained, passing status, and grades bagged by the students.

Madras University Results 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access scorecards is mentioned below:

University of Madras Results 2023 Click Here

www.unom.ac.in result 2023: Login Credentials Required

Check out the login details required to access the mark sheet below:

Registration Number

Date of Birth

How to Check Madras University Result 2023?

Students can go through the below-mentioned instructions to download the semester mark sheet online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: unom.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on result server 1,2 or 3 link available

Step 3: Enter the registration no., DOB, and submit

Step 4: The Madras University Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the mark sheet

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

University of Madras Results 2023 Overview

University Name Madras University Exam Name Semester Exams Semester Name 5th and 6th (All Batches) Release Date August 28, 2023 (OUT) Official Website unom.ac.in or exam.unom.ac.in Login Credentials to Access Registration Number and Date of Birth

Date of Birth

