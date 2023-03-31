  1. Home
MAH CET 3-year LLB 2023 Registration Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

Maharashtra CET Cell will close the registration window for its MAH CET 2023 3-year LLB programme today, March 31. Interested candidates who are yet to apply for the MAH CET exams can register through the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org. Check complete details here

Updated: Mar 31, 2023 12:39 IST
Maharashtra CET 3-year LLB: As per the recent updates, the Maharashtra CET Cell will close the registration window for its MAH CET 2023 3-year LLB programme today, March 31, in online mode. Those interested candidates who have not applied for the MAH CET exams can register themselves by filling out the registration form through the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

According to the official schedule, the MAH 3-year LLB CET 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on May 2 and 3, 2023. Candidates are advised to read all the important information available on the website before filling out the application form.

Maharashtra 3-year LLB CET 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

Eligibility Criteria for MAH CET 3-Year LLB Programme

According to the information bulletin, the candidate must be a graduate to appear for the MH CET 3-year LLB 2023 examination. Candidates can check the minimum marks required in the given table below.

Category

Aggregate Marks

All India Category, General Category, EWS or Orphan Candidates

45%

SC and ST Candidates

40%

VJNT, SBC and OBC Candidates

42%

How to Apply for MAH CET 3-Year LLB Programme?

Interested candidates who are wishing to apply for the Maharashtra CET 3-year LLB programme can follow the below-given steps to complete the application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of MAH CET Cell- cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the MAH-LLB (3Years) CET 2023 tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, look for the direct registration link

Step 4: Enter all the necessary details required in the MAH CET Registration form

Step 5: Fill out the entire registration form and upload all the required documents as mentioned

Step 6: Now, make the online payment of the MAH CET 3-Year LLB registration fee and then click on the submit button

Step 7: Go through the application form and then click on final submission

Step 8: Download the MAH 3-Year LLB CET 2023 registration form and take a few printouts of the same for future use.

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
