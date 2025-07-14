Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
MAH MCA CET 2025 Counselling Dates Again Extended; Details Here

The State CET Cell, Maharashtra, has extended the MAH MCA CET 2025 counselling registration deadline to July 16, 2025. Students must complete the form and upload documents online at cetcell.mahacet.org. Document verification will end on July 17, and the provisional merit list will be released on July 19. The final merit list will be out on July 25, 2025. Read this article for more detailed information.

Jul 14, 2025, 16:07 IST
The State CET Cell, Maharashtra, has again extended the last date to register for MAH MCA CET 2025 counselling. Now, students can fill the form and upload their documents till July 16, 2025 (5 PM) on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Earlier, the last date was July 13, 2025, but students now get extra time. Remember, you can apply only through the official website. No offline forms will be accepted.

MAH MCA CET 2025 Counselling Revised Dates

The official dates for MAH MCA CET 2025 Counselling have been changed. Students can check the new schedule below and be ready for each step of the admission process.

Event

Revised Date

Last date to submit counselling form & documents

July 16, 2025

Last date for document verification

July 17, 2025

Provisional merit list release

July 19, 2025

Submit complaints (if any) about merit list

July 20, 2025 to July 22, 2025 (till 5 PM)

Final merit list display

July 25, 2025

All students must finish the MAH MCA CET 2025 counselling registration before the last date. If they miss it, they will not get admission. The dates for seat allotment will be shared soon on the official website. Seats will be given based on the student’s rank, choice of college, category, and available seats. After getting a seat, students must confirm their admission before the deadline. If not, their seat will be cancelled.

