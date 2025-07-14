MAH MCA CET 2025 Counselling Dates Again Extended; Details Here

The State CET Cell, Maharashtra, has again extended the last date to register for MAH MCA CET 2025 counselling. Now, students can fill the form and upload their documents till July 16, 2025 (5 PM) on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.
Earlier, the last date was July 13, 2025, but students now get extra time. Remember, you can apply only through the official website. No offline forms will be accepted.
MAH MCA CET 2025 Counselling Revised Dates
The official dates for MAH MCA CET 2025 Counselling have been changed. Students can check the new schedule below and be ready for each step of the admission process.
Event
Revised Date
Last date to submit counselling form & documents
July 16, 2025
Last date for document verification
July 17, 2025
Provisional merit list release
July 19, 2025
Submit complaints (if any) about merit list
July 20, 2025 to July 22, 2025 (till 5 PM)
Final merit list display
July 25, 2025
All students must finish the MAH MCA CET 2025 counselling registration before the last date. If they miss it, they will not get admission. The dates for seat allotment will be shared soon on the official website. Seats will be given based on the student’s rank, choice of college, category, and available seats. After getting a seat, students must confirm their admission before the deadline. If not, their seat will be cancelled.
