MAH MCA CET 2025 Counselling Dates Again Extended; Details Here

The State CET Cell, Maharashtra, has again extended the last date to register for MAH MCA CET 2025 counselling. Now, students can fill the form and upload their documents till July 16, 2025 (5 PM) on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Earlier, the last date was July 13, 2025, but students now get extra time. Remember, you can apply only through the official website. No offline forms will be accepted.

MAH MCA CET 2025 Counselling Revised Dates

The official dates for MAH MCA CET 2025 Counselling have been changed. Students can check the new schedule below and be ready for each step of the admission process.