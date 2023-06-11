MHT CET Result 2023 Tomorrow, Download Maharashtra PCM, PCB Scorecard at mahacet.in

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

MHT CET Result 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will announce the Maha Common Entrance Test (PCB, PCM) result tomorrow, June 12, 2023, in online mode. As per the official press release, the Maharashtra CET result will be declared at 11 AM. Once released, candidates who have appeared for the state-level engineering entrance exam can check and download their results at- cetcell.mahacet.org, mahacet.org and mahacet.in.

They have to enter their login credentials such as application number and date of birth to download the Maharashtra CET marksheets online. As per the schedule, the examination authority conducted the MHT CET PCM exams from May 9 to 12 and PCB exams between May 15 to 20, 2023. Qualified candidates in MHT CET examination can take admission into various engineering and technology courses in Maharashtra.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Check the official press release confirming MHT CET result 2023 date and time here

MHT CET result 2023 date and time

Candidates can check the Maharashtra PCB and PCM result date and time in the table below:

Events Date Time Maharashtra CET Result 2023 June 12, 2023 11 am

How to check MHT CET result 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check MHT CET results from the official website.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Step 1: Visit the official websites of Maha CET cell: cetcell.mahacet.org, mahacet.org and mahacet.in

Step 2: After this, click on the MHT CET tab available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the necessary login credentials such as application number and date of birth

Step 5: The MHT CET result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details and download the scorecard for future reference

Also Read: JEE Advanced Answer Key 2023 Released at jeeadv.ac.in, Raise Objections Till June 12

